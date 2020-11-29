As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Paper Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” A paper bag is a packaging product that is used to store and carry goods conveniently by the consumers. It is made up of recycled, kraft and parchment paper by processing it through several mechanical and chemical processes until it attains a specific color and weight. There are different types of paper bags, like multiwall paper sacks, flat paper, and handled bags, available in the market. Nowadays, paper bags are gaining traction across the globe as they are more sustainable in nature than plastic bags.

The extensive use of paper bags by the retail sector is the primary factor catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, the growing environmental concerns are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, governments of various countries have banned plastic bags and are encouraging the usage of paper bags as they are manufactured out of biodegradable material that causes negligible amount of environmental pollution. As a result, various food outlets, shopping malls and complexes are adopting paper bags. Moreover, with the increasing demand, several leading players are continually making innovations to improve the design and manufacturing process. They have also designed a range of ultra-high-strength paper bags for the construction industry and coated paper bags for packing edible products with food-grade liners, which keep the contents fresh over an extended period. These advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the industry in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.

