Impact of COVID-19 on the Pizza Crust Market Research Report: Global Market Review & Outlook (2020-2025) – IMARCGroup.com

Nov 29, 2020

The global pizza crust market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 A pizza crust is made from a mixture of flour, yeast, vegetable oil, salt, water and sugar. These ingredients assist in enhancing the taste, texture, thickness and appearance of the crust. A pizza crust is generally served with cheese, herbs, vegetables and meat. It is nowadays readily available in a variety of sizes and different types, which include deep-pan, thin, thick, extra thick, focaccia bread and stuffed.

The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry. Apart from this, the increasing willingness among individuals to try dishes from different cultures, in confluence with the escalating demand for convenient food products, is positively influencing the pizza crust market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of gluten-free pizza crust to expand their existing consumer base, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. They are also offering innovative crust variants, such as cheese-stuffed, toasted asiago, garlic butter, honey Sriracha and garlic parmesan, which is projected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

  • Par-Baked Crusts
  • Wood-Fired Crusts
  • Self-Rising Crusts
  • Custom Crusts
  • Others

Breakup by Size:

  • Thick Pizza Crusts
  • Thin Pizza Crusts

Breakup by Organic/Conventional:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Business to Business
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Bakeries
  • Online
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Turkey
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Iran
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc, Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust, Tomanetti Food Products LLC, Rizzuto Foods, Monte Pizza Crust B.V., B&G Foods Inc., Hansen Foods LLC., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

