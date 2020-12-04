Global Ceramides Market: Overview

Ceramides refers to a group of waxy lipid molecules. Fatty acid and sphingosine are two of the components that make up ceramide. Ceramides are usually found in high concentrations inside the cell membrane of eukaryotic cells. The expansion of the global ceramides market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for environment friendly skin care products and anti-aging products. In addition, various social factors, such as rise in the geriatric population in countries like the US, certain countries of Europe, and Japan are likely to play an important role in the growth of the market over the years of assessment, from 2020 to2030. Further changing lifestyle of the people are expected to generate demand for ceramide-based product. Ceramide is witnessing widening scope of application in food and pharmaceutical industries, which is likely to augur well for the market in the coming years.

Type, applications, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global ceramides market has been classified. This thorough analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global ceramides market.

Global Ceramides Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global ceramides market is mentioned as below:

In July 2019, French leader in the advanced materials and specialty chemicals, Arkema S.A. acquired American prominent specialty chemical producers, Arr-Maz Custom Chemicals, Inc. This acquisition is expected to diversify the product portfolio and widen the reach of the French specialty chemical manufacturer.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global ceramides market comprise the below-mentioned:

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Inc

Croda International Plc

Shiseido Company

Anderson Global Group LLC

Arkema S.A

Global Ceramides Market: Key Trends

The global ceramides market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand to Rise on the Back of the Increased Application across Various End Use Sectors

Increased awareness and growing concern toward ageing of skin has bolstered the sale of anti-aging products. Ceramides find wide use in the making of anti-aging products because this chemical is effective in retaining the moisture content of the skin and repairing the functionality of the skin barrier system. Therefore, with the rise in the demand and sale of anti-aging products, the global ceramides market is likely to observe immense growth over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Emergence of favorable technological and regulatory trends is likely to augur well for the global ceramides market. In addition to that, widening scope of application in many industries, such as food and medical industry, are expected to open up new avenues of revenue generation for the market in the years to come. Ceramide is increasingly being used in various industries like medical treatment, functional food, and toiletries,

Global Ceramides Market: Geographical Analysis

Over the period of forecast, from 2020 to 2030, Asia Pacific is likely to observe rapid growth in the global ceramides market. Japan is regarded as one of the leading consumers of ceramide, thanks to the presence of a large base of geriatric population the region. Furthermore, very high demand for environment friendly personal care products in countries like Japan and South Korea is likely to amplify growth opportunities for the ceramides market in Asia Pacific.

