According to the IMARC Group Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) refers to non-cancerous growth of the prostate gland that causes urethra blockage. This disorder generally results in the retention of urine, formation of bladder stones, incontinence due to overfilling, increased sensitivity of the bladder, and urinary tract infections. Some commonly used treatment methods for BPH include prescription drugs, mono drug and combination therapy, Phyto-therapies, and minimally-invasive (MI) and invasive surgeries. Resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation devices, urology lasers, prostatic stents, and implants are some of the standard instruments used in BPH treatment surgeries.

The rising prevalence of urological disorders across the globe, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is currently driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness towards the availability of efficient and minimally-invasive treatment procedures for BPH is also propelling the market. Moreover, various advancements in the medical sector have led to the development of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) as an efficient treatment technique. TURP is an endoscopic electrosurgical procedure that removes a portion of the prostate gland to reduce the obstruction caused by abnormal growth. In addition to this, the rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructures will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Market Overview:

Breakup by Treatment:

Drug Class Alpha-Blockers 5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs) Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors Others

Minimally Invasive Surgeries Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP) Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT) Robotic Surgeries Prostatic Urethral Lifts Others

Laser Therapy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.), Asahi Kasei Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

