According to the IMARC Group A secure web gateway (SWG) refers to a cyberbarrier that protects an organization from online security threats by keeping unauthorized traffic away from entering the internal network. It provides advanced network protection by monitoring web requests against company policies to ensure that malicious websites are inaccessible. These websites usually have trojans, spyware and malware, which may threaten the data and information of both individuals and the company. SWG also protects remote workers and enables them to stay connected. It consists of essential security technologies, such as URL filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention and HTTPS inspection, to provide organizations with strong web security.

The increasing penetration of the IoT-based devices, coupled with the escalating demand for protecting end-user data from malware attacks, are primarily driving the market for SWG solutions. Furthermore, growing incidences of data leakage and the rising need for end-to-end encryption are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, due to the elevating number of cyberattacks, the governments of numerous countries are investing in advanced web security solutions to provide a secured web system for numerous data-centric applications. Apart from this, several key market players are investing in extensive R&D activities to offer innovative SWG solutions, which are further expected to drive the market for SWG.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global secure web gateway market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Threat Protection Access Control Data Protection Others

Services Training and Education Consulting Services Professional Services Ohers



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A10 Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.), F5 Inc., McAfee LLC, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, NortonLifeLock Inc., Trend Micro Inc. and Zscaler Inc.

