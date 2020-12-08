According to the IMARC Group Non-woven fabrics refer to cohesive fabric-like textiles produced by arranging the fibers together using heat, chemicals, or pressure. Some of the commonly used manufacturing methods include fiber entanglement, and chemical and thermal bonding of materials, such as olefin, polyester, rayon, etc. Compared to conventional woven fabrics, such as cotton, linen, wool and silk, non-woven fabrics are lighter and do not require weaving or knitting for manufacturing interlinings, insulation and protective suits, industrial clothing, chemical protection suits, footwear components, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted across various industries, such as personal care & hygiene, automotive, healthcare, building & construction.

Rapid expansion of the textile industry across the globe is primarily creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rising demand for non-woven hygiene products, such as PPE kits, for providing protection against coronavirus infection, particularly across the healthcare sector. In line with this, the widespread adoption of these fabrics to produce lightweight automotive components also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, numerous product innovations, such as smart non-woven fabrics and blast-resistant curtains, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nonwoven fabrics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, technology and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Spun Bond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care and Hygiene

Filtration

Healthcare

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Petropar SA), Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o), Suominen Oyj, Toray Industries Inc. and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

