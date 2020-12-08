According to the IMARC Group Plant-based food refers to several food products obtained from natural ingredients sourced from fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, and whole grains. Some of the widely available plant-based food products include tofu, coconut and almond milk, tempeh, seitan, etc. Plant-based products are a rich source of vitamins B1, C and E, folic acid, magnesium, iron, etc., and contain minimal cholesterol and saturated fats. Regular consumption of plant-based products helps minimize the risks of heart obesity and metabolic disorders.

The increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases and growing consumer consciousness to maintain a healthy lifestyle are primarily driving the market for plant-based food. Furthermore, the rising concerns among the consumers regarding the cruelty against animals in the food industry, coupled with the widespread adoption of vegan dietary habits, are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for nutrient-rich, vegan products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, that are identical in taste and texture to their animal-sourced counterparts, is further augmenting the demand for plant-based food. Other factors, such as numerous celebrity endorsements promoting vegan products, emergence of innovative flavors, wide product availability, etc., are further anticipated to bolster the market for plant-based food.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global plant-based food market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, source and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Egg Substitutes and Condiments

Others

Breakup by Source:

Soy

Almond

Wheat

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods LLC, Beyond Meat Inc., Danone SA, Garden Protein International Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Lightlife Foods, Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.), Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods Inc. and Vbite Food Ltd.

