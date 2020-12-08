According to the IMARC Group Endocrine testing refers to the medical procedure used to measure hormone levels in the body and diagnose hormone-related disorders. The testing helps in identifying imbalances of hormone concentrations that may lead to the development of chronic conditions. Fine-needle aspiration (FNA), ultrasound, computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission test (PET), radioactive iodine scan (RAI), and venous sampling are some of the methods included in endocrine testing. The test results help in assessing the condition’s progression and track the effect of the treatment provided to the patient.
The rising occurrences of endocrine-related disorders, such as adrenal insufficiency, Cushing’s disease, gigantism, hyperthyroidism, etc., are primarily driving the demand for endocrine testing. Periodic endocrine testing minimizes the risk of complications or exacerbation of the disorder, particularly in geriatric patients. Additionally, the development of advanced, easy-to-operate biosensor-enabled test kits that facilitate home-based diagnosis is positively influencing the market growth. Healthcare and diagnostic centers are also adopting technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to provide exact and accurate results. Moreover, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, endocrine testing is widely used to detect hyperglycemia in infected patients, thereby further propelling the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global endocrine testing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, test type, technology and end use.
Breakup by Test Type:
- Thyroid Test
- Insulin Test
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test
- Prolactin Test
- Luteinizing Hormone Test
- Progesterone Test
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Immunoassay
- Tandem Mass Spectroscopy
- Sensor Technology
- LC-MS
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Clinical Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioMerieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
