Biohazard Bags Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Growing awareness regarding spread of deadly infections through medical wastes will drive global biohazards market outlook. Currently, the demand for biohazard bags is escalating due to dire need of effective handling of medical waste in medical settings.

Medical waste comprises of undesirable biological material like blood products and other toxic materials such as heavy metals and chemical substances. The waste is infectious in nature and needs to be disposed of properly to avoid environmental and health hazards.

Regulatory guidelines mandating the use of suitable waste bags to ensure safety of patients and healthcare professionals will fuel product adoption rate in the coming years. Estimates suggests that global biohazard bags market size will exceed USD 450 million in terms of annual earnings by 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4636

Colored biomedical waste solutions in demand

In order to effectively manage wastes from hospitals and pharma companies, usage of colored biohazard waste bags has started. This biomedical waste solution is quite effective as it ensures easy identification, collection and segregation of medical waste with the help of colored waste bags.

For instance, red biohazard waste bags signify anatomical wastes (organs, blood), yellow signify highly infectious substance, orange (clinical/infectious) , white (dental wastes), blue for medicines or unused drugs and purple for cytostatic and cytotoxic products like chemotherapy medicines. The color coding in biohazard bags has led to effective management of hazardous wastes to a large extent in many countries.

Demand for plastic biohazard bags

Plastic material is known for its resistance properties from many harsh chemicals and its durability. These traits make the material ideal for making biohazard bags. These bags made from plastic material are generally thicker that allows a sufficient amount of medical waste to be stored.

In addition, plastic biohazard bags can be used to carry all types of medical waste including chemotherapy waste, infectious waste and biohazard waste. Moreover, large scale usage of recyclable plastic material may boost the product demand. Plastic biohazard bags will witness demand growth at over 8.5% over 2020-2026.

Increasing medical waste problems

Increasing amount of medical waste from pharmaceutical and biotech companies due to large number of medical experiments and clinical trials is fueling the demand for biohazard bags. Waste generated from pharmaceutical and biotech companies include expired, unused, contaminated, infected pharmaceutical products as well as waste generated while manufacturing drugs and vaccines.

In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotech segment held 9% of the biohazard market share. Growing focus on effective hazardous waste management will favor the business growth for global players.

Guidelines for waste management in developing countries

Demand for biohazard bags from countries such as India, China and others is stemming from inadequate medical waste treatment facilities. However, various government organizations in these countries or working on better management of medical wastes. For instance, the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) has released guidelines for effective handling of medical waste during recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Strict regulatory measures may foster the adoption of biohazard bags across developing countries. In 2019, India biohazard bags market accounted for around 10% of the global share and is likely to gain major traction through 2026.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/biohazard-bags-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Biohazard Bags Market, By Capacity Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Less than 15 gallon

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3. 15 to 35 gallon

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.4. More than 35 gallon

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 202

Chapter 5. Biohazard Bags Market, By Material Type

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Polypropylene

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Polyethylene

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Plastic

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.5. High-density polyethylene

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026