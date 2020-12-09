Respiratory Disease Testing Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Respiratory disease testing market growth would be driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and COVID-19, among others. With the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic, the current respiratory disease testing capacity had increased about 150% globally by March 2020.

Incorporation of AI with imaging modalities for rapid and effective respiratory disease diagnosis may favor industry outlook in the coming years. Estimates suggests that respiratory disease testing market size will exceed USD 18.2 billion in terms of annual valuation globally by 2026.

Spread of hospital acquired infections

As per CDC, 2 million people in the United States are infected by hospital acquired infections every year. These infections result in lower respiratory tract infections such as ventilator-associated pneumonia and tracheobronchitis. Availability of novel and cost-efficient respiratory disease testing devices, kits, software and consumables will aid early diagnosis of diseases.

Prevalence of respiratory disorders

In 2018, 10 million individuals had tuberculosis. Also, 1.5 million deaths occur every year due to the disease. Rising incidence of asthma and tuberculosis will also be conducive to the adoption of testing solutions. Distress in lung is one of the major symptoms found in coronavirus positive patients. Expanding coronavirus affected patient pool will create opportunities for respiratory disease testing industry players.

Demand for in-vitro diagnostic tests

In-vitro diagnostic tests contribute to consumer safety and are witnessing major demand due to product affordability. Rising respiratory disorder cases due to coronavirus is leading to high demand for cheap respiratory diagnostic tests, which in turn may fuel product demand. In-vitro diagnostic test segment is estimated to register a growth rate of 8.1% over 2020-2026.

Point-of-care and molecular diagnostic tests are types of vitro-diagnostic test. Out of these, point-of-care tests are expected to experience major adoption due to product’s expanded testing capabilities, rapid diagnosis and efficiency in specimen stability as well as convenience in handling.

Rising cases of asthma and COPD

Asthma affects around 23.4 million individuals across the globe, annually. Also, around 250,000 asthma related deaths are reported every year, globally. In 2019, asthma contributed to revenue generation of over USD 2.5 billion towards the respiratory disease testing market share.

Also, over 90% of COPD deaths occur in low and middle income countries. Early COPD diagnosis can save millions of lives every year. Mounting need for effective diagnosis methods and devices will boost the industry growth.

MERS and COVID-19 in Middle East & Africa

Middle east & Africa respiratory disease testing industry size will reach USD 1.4 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026 due to the presence of MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus) which is now followed by COVID-19 pandemic. As of January 220, 2,519 MERS cases has been registered in the region, accounting for around 866 deaths.

In addition, in Saudi Arabia alone, COVOD-19 has resulted in 6,380 cases leading to 83 deaths. Increasing incidences of respiratory diseases across the region will create numerous avenues for the respiratory disease testing market players.

