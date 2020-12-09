Intensive Care Beds Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Intensive care beds market is impacted by growing geriatric population base along with increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Exponential rise in the number of people infected by the coronavirus across the globe will drive the industry forecast to a substantial extent. With the COVID-19 pandemic demand for intensive care hospital beds has significantly increased.

The manual intensive care bed segment is expected to showcase notable adoption over the next few years due to moderate product costs. Low costs of manual beds is the key contributor toward consistent product adoption in hospitals worldwide.

The hospitals generally operate on a fixed ratio of two to five ICU beds for every 100 hospital beds. As large number of people are affected patients by coronavirus, the ratio of ICU beds to hospital beds will significantly increase in the coming years. Estimates suggests that intensive care beds market size will exceed USD 4 billion in terms of annual revenues by 2026.

Expanding geriatric population base

Growing geriatric population across the globe, which is considered highly susceptible to various infections and chronic diseases will contribute to heightened demand for intensive care hospital beds in the coming years. As per a recent statistic by the Internet Stroke Centre, over 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke every year and almost 75% of these strokes occur in people above the age of 65.

Rising cases of preterm births

As per WHO estimates, around 15 million babies are born preterm every year. Rising preterm births and growing number of neonates with medical conditions is resulting in increased infant hospitalization. In 2018, paediatric and neonatal ICUs segment was accounted for USD 160 million of the revenues for intensive care beds industry. The paediatric and neonatal intensive care units are most preferable as they are equipped with various infant care equipment including phototherapy, nasal cannula, monitors & ventilators and infant warmers.

COVID-19 outbreak in 2020

The highly contagious coronavirus disease has increased the proportion of patients admitted to the ICUs, requiring oxygen treatment. This in turn has fuelled the demand for intensive care hospital beds. As per a recently published data by the American Medical Association (2020), in Lombardy, Italy, the total number of coronavirus affected patients occupying an intensive care bed accounted for around 16% of all the hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Rising number of critically ill patients will further fuel the demand for these beds.

Rise in coronavirus positive cases in Europe

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.K. has reached the point of widespread and sustained transmission. With rapidly increasing affected people, the need of critical care beds to treat them and limit avoidable mortality is also increasing.

Thousands of hospitals in Germany, both private and public have expanded their ICU capacity to aid the treatment of coronavirus affected patients. As per a recently published data by the German Hospital Federation, the number of ICU beds across Germany has rose to 40,000 from 12,000. In 2019, Germany intensive care beds market held 20% of the global share and is now estimated to expand exponentially through 2026.

