Telemedicine Equipment Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Social distancing measures taken by governments across the globe to contain the spread of coronavirus may foster telemedicine equipment market size. Telemedicine services are the most viable healthcare service option for treating people located in remote locations along and also fulfils the purpose of social distancing to contain infectious disease spread.

These services aid in reducing external healthcare costs like hospital stays and travel for patients. Strict social distancing norms and lockdowns set forth by several regional government in an effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic will drive the demand for telemedicine solutions in the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4633

Estimates suggests that global telemedicine equipment market size will exceed USD 7.9 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026. Described below are factors encouraging the adoption of telemedicine equipment.

Social distancing measures

Several countries across the globe have imposed partial or total lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Stringent regulations imposed by the federal governments for social distancing will encourage the patients to seek healthcare services remotely.

A greater number of people are likely to adopt telehealth services to follow social distancing norms as telemedicine technology ensures healthcare services similar to in-person visits. Growing importance of ensuring contactless services and the need to minimize the spread of infectious diseases will stimulate telemedicine equipment market outlook.

Inclination towards economic healthcare services

Growing awareness regarding telemedicine services along with its economic benefits like overall cost reduction of hospital will fuel the demand for the services in the coming years. Telemedicine considerably reduces external costs associated with healthcare delivery. It saves transportation costs to nursing home and also the time spent in waiting rooms in hospitals.

Bills for overnight stay in hospitals are expensive for majority of people and patients that cannot afford to spend this much. They can take the aid of telemedicine services for reducing the length of the average hospital stay or cut it down altogether. It is also beneficial for patients located in remote areas with scarce or limited healthcare services, as physicians can easily outreach them through telemedicine.

Technological advancement of telemedicine cart

With various technological advancements introduced by the manufacturers, telemedicine cart segment is estimated to showcase robust growth of 17.4% over 2020-2026. American Well announced the launch of American Well 760 Cart in 2019. The new acute care telemedicine cart offers virtual specialist care and enable acute care teams to bring a specialist on site at health systems.

The telemedicine cart be used for myriad of disorders including tele-stroke and telepsychiatry cases. Such technological advancements will bolster the adoption of telemedicine equipment on a large scale.

Remote consultation & telemedicine services in India

India ranks second in the APAC region in terms of number of COVID-19 positive cases in 2020. The rapid increase in the number of cases has prompted the regional government to impose country-wide lockdown, that has been effective since 25th March 2020.

Amid the lockdown situation, people are opting for telemedicine and remote consultations from doctors. Expansive patient pool across the country will further fuel the demand for telemedicine services. India telemedicine equipment market size will grow at more than 22% CAGR through 2026.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/telemedicine-equipment-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Telemedicine Equipment Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Telemedicine carts

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Single display carts

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Dual display carts

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Telemedicine kits

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Telemedicine kiosks

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Peripherals

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Digital camera

4.5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Stethoscopes

4.5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Digital scopes

4.5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Pulse oximeters

4.5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Others

4.5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)