PPE for Infection Control Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Ongoing COVID-19 disease spread has produced a dramatic demand spurt of personal protective equipment for infection control globally. In addition to this, elevating surgical procedures and awareness pertaining to the personal safety from infectious diseases have been claimed to escalate the market growth by the end of 2026.

GMI, report forecasts the personal protective equipment for infection control industry to grow at a CAGR of -19.3 per cent through 2026. The growth is attributed to rising incidences of infectious diseases that are significantly affecting human health in line with rapidly increasing patient pool globally. Moreover, relentless efforts put in by various healthcare organizations to cope up with the current ongoing situations have been cited to bolster the industry outlook over the forecast period.

The lucrative growth map of personal protective equipment for infection control market is also evident from implementation of safety rules and stringent regulatory policies at workplaces across the globe. Besides, regulatory authorities across various states and countries have been addressing safety operation standards in manufacturing industries as well as the healthcare sectors, which has been potentially favoring the business growth over the years.

Needless to mention, companies partaking in the production and manufacturing of these equipment have been relentlessly working towards implementation of various strategies like product innovations, M&As, and company expansion, with an intent of scoring an edge over other market rivals across the global industry.

Despite the fact that PPE for infection control industry is creating a revolution worldwide, scarcity of production time and the complexity associated with the same might hamper the industry growth to some extent in the upcoming years. Enlisted below are the trends that are expected to drive the product demand considerably in the future:

Rising demand for arm and hand PPE

Cross contamination of toxic chemicals or infections via hand and arm skin have brought about a significant surge in the need for hand and arm personal protective equipment. As per estimates, the hand and arm PPE market recorded a remuneration of USD 4.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to amass appreciable gains in the upcoming years given the use of these in research and medical industries owing to rising risk of infections.

Not only this, direct contact with hazardous pathogens and radioactive materials, that consequently result into different skin disorders, would potentially influence the arm and hand PPE market growth.

High end need for disposable PPE amidst infection spread amidst COVID-19 explosion

A dramatic surge in global coronavirus cases has spurred the demand for disposable PPE, due to the fact that these can be disposed after a single use, reducing the spread of infections. For the record, disposable PPE segment acquired an overall business share of 74 per cent in 2019 and is touted to witness phenomenal gains by 2026 end.

Expanding research and diagnostic laboratory reach

The world today is looking forward to introduction of advanced solutions for treatment and diagnosis of various infectious diseases, paving way for research and development activities worldwide. It has been predicted that the PPE for infection control market from research and diagnostic laboratories would accrue noticeable gains in 2020, considering the massive rise in COVID-19 cases globally which is currently enunciating the need for PPE.

Significant demand across the United States

Personal protective equipment for infection control industry is diversified into various geographies. However, it has been projected that the United States would emerge as a hotbed for the overall PPE for infection control industry in the North America region, perhaps ascribing to the burgeoning coronavirus cases and casualties. As per reliable reports, the States seized revenue share of more than 90 per cent of North America PPE for infection control market.

In lieu of rising coronavirus cases, industries have been undertaking development activities to offer effective and accurate solutions to people across the country, thereby enhancing the market potential for PPE production.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Type

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Reusable

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Disposable

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Research and diagnostic laboratories

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)