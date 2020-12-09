Mechanical Ventilators Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Unabating rise in COVID-19 cases is poised to boost mechanical ventilators market share. Current trends project leading companies to infuse investments and further technological advancements in the healthcare landscape. Moreover, rampant respiratory diseases have acted in favor of the expansion of mechanical ventilators portfolio. Reportedly, more than 65 mn people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, while 3 mn succumb to it globally.

An upsurge in ICU beds and robust government initiatives have instilled confidence among stakeholders who are eyeing to expand their market penetration.

Rise in the capacity of Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) by federal procurement has meant that SNS may receive around 20,000 mechanical ventilators by mid-May 2020. Assessing the market dynamics, GMI, has deep dived into the top trends which can have an overarching influence on mechanical ventilators market:

Intensive care ventilators to rise in prominence

Rising cases of respiratory maladies and burgeoning elderly population have impelled growth in intensive care ventilators. The global mechanical ventilators market is also witnessing a spike in the healthcare budget. For instance, number of hospitals has been rising steadily, thereby fueling the demand for intensive care ventilators.

Non-invasive ventilation to set the trend

Non-invasive ventilation is being perceived as the cornerstone for patients suffering from acute exacerbation of COPD. To put things in perspective, non-invasive ventilation has been grabbing headlines as an efficacious treatment for conditions, including cardiogenic pulmonary oedema, upper airway trauma, ventilator-related pneumonia, respiratory muscle weakness and sinusitis.

Traction for Adult ventilators to be more pronounced

Following the COVID-19 fallout, adult ventilators have become a compelling trend as the demand for a portable, cost-effective and patient-friendly ventilator is likely to surge by leaps and bounds.

Further, control mode ventilators have soared in popularity as they avert high-resistance-associated early pressure peak. Besides, control mode ventilation’s guaranteed tidal volumes also generate a steady minute volume.

Germany to be a happy hunting ground

Presence of an ocean of ICU beds in Germany is likely to shift the attention of mechanical ventilator manufacturers towards the European region. Citing the data on Germany, New York Times published an article in March 2020 claiming the country owned more than 28,000 intensive care beds with 25,000 ventilators.

Not only has the solid ratio of critical beds per capita augured well for the market, unabating rise in COVID-19 cases is also likely to impel growth in the industry. The WHO claimed in April 2020 that the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany were pegged at 99,000.

Prominent companies contemplate mergers and product roll outs

While there is no denying that leading companies are vying to bolster product portfolios, it is expected these companies may go for product roll outs and acquisitions. For instance, Drägerwerk AG rolled out new ICU ventilators called new Evita V600 and V800 in January 2020. It is expected that the strategic step will help the company underpin daily clinical tasks in the ICU.

As above trends are likely to have a major influence on the mechanical ventilators market, some of the factors such as a notable uptick in surgeries needing general anaesthesia will also uphold the industry growth. Meanwhile, current scenario exhibits COVID-19 pandemic to set the trend in the market.

