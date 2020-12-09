Latest released the research study on Global Smart Warehouses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Warehouses Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Warehouses Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are KION (Germany), Dematic (United States), Honeywell Intelligrated (United States), SSI Schaefer (United States), Daifuku (Japan), Knapp (Austria), Toyota Industries (Japan), TGW (United Kingdom), Material Handling Systems (United States), Witron (Germany), Swisslog Logistics Automation (Switzerland) and Murata Machinery (Japan).

Brief Overview on Smart Warehouses

Warehousing is considered as the key part in supply chain management through its determination and ability to establish smooth and efficient logistic operations in organizations. It plays a vital role in determining a company’s competitiveness as logistic costs are considered an important part of the overall production costs. The lack of communication in regards to inventory, difficulty customizing management practices, and predicting lead time are the major limitations of traditional warehouse. These limitations are overcome by smart warehousing. A smart warehouse is the culmination of warehouse automation. These warehouses integrates several automated and interconnected technologies to implement smart warehouse management system. These warehouses automate almost the entire operation, from suppliers to customers, with minimal errors. The growing shift of industries towards the adoption of smart warehouse is boosting the market growth. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that in 2017, there were around approx. 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots installed worldwide, with a shipment of approx. 381,000 units globally.

Smart Warehouses Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Software, Services), Components (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wearable Technology, Sensors, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles and Drones, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)), Warehouse Type (Private, Public, Bonded Storage, Distribution Centers, Co-Operative Warehouse), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Third-Party Logistics, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Apparel, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Offering (Software, Services), System (Automated Guided Vehicles (Automated Guided forklift, Automated Guided Carts, Tugger AGVs), Autonomous mobile Robots)

Market Drivers

Integration of Cloud Computing in Smart Warehouse

Demand for Distributed and Decentralized Database

Increasing Use of Voice Recognition Technology (VRT) for Automatic Identification

Market Trend

IoT Enabled Smart Warehouse Solution

Trend for Implementing Smart Warehouse Systems

Restraints

High Initial Costs Prevent Many Companies from Implementing Smart Warehouse

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Warehouses Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Smart Warehouses market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Smart Warehouses Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Smart Warehouses

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Smart Warehouses Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Smart Warehouses market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Smart Warehouses Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Smart Warehouses Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

