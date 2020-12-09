According to latest report by Transparency Market Research the global tropical fruit puree market is projected to witness a robust growth from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for fruit puree in various food and beverages products. These adoptions are boosting the global tropical fruit puree market with consistent 5.6% CAGR. The report states that the market is projected to reach to US$ 5.7 bn by the end of 2025. Additionally, the experts states that the global tropical fruit puree market stood strong at US$ 3.5 bn during 2017. This implies the global tropical fruit puree market has the growth potential of US$ 2.22 bn during the projected time frame. The massive potential is the result of numerous opportunities captured by the businesses of global tropical fruit puree market.

Growing Demand Instant Fruit Juice to Fuel the Growth

Fruit juice is always good for health. They are refreshing and replenishing and can allow the consumer to get necessary anti-oxidants. Due to these health benefits, the fruit juice are gaining major traction these days. However, to have fresh fruit juice every time is not possible, especially when the consumer is travelling. To cater to the need, the consumers are inclining towards the slush based instant fruit juices. These read-to-eat fruit juices are made by using fruit puree. Due to this growing demand for instant fruit juices, the global tropical fruit puree market is growing exponentially in the duration of 2017 to 2025.

Additionally, the hectic life-schedule also restricts the people from drinking fresh fruit juice. This is also a major factor that is boosting the growth of global tropical fruit puree market during 2017 to 2025.

Growing Awareness towards Health Propels the Market

People are getting highly health cautious these days. They ensure that they are eating and drinking healthy. Tropical fruit puree is rich in vital nutrients and can help the consumer to overcome several health conditions. Moreover, the trend of workouts and gym is also encouraging the people to inculcate fruit juice in their diet. These health awareness are some of the factors that are responsible for the growth of global tropical fruit puree market in the tenure of 2017 to 2025.

Moreover, benefits like no added sugar and natural anti-oxidants also stimulate consumers to incline toward tropical fruit puree. This is also a crucial factor that boosts the global tropical fruit puree market during 2017 to 2025.

Asia Pacific Holds Lion’s share in Market’s Growth

On the basis of geography, the global tropical fruit puree market is dominated by Asia Pacific region. This dominance of the region is the result of abundant presence of tropical fruits in India and China. This allows the manufacturers to have access to raw materials essential for the production of tropical fruit puree. This is the major reason that propels the domination of Asia Pacific in global tropical fruit puree market from 2017 to 2025.

The global tropical fruit puree market is segmented into:

Fruit Type Mango Passion Fruit Guava Avocado Tomato Papaya

Nature Organic Conventional

End Use Infant Food Beverages Bakery & Snacks Ice-cream & yoghurt Dressing & sauces Others

