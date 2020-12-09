A mobile C-arm is a medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in numerous ORs within a clinic. The name is derived from the C-shaped arm used to fix the X-ray source and X-ray sensor to one another. Today, mobile imaging systems are an important part of everyday hospital life which are specialists in fields such as surgery, vascular surgery, cardiology orthopedics, and traumatology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. These devices permit the surgeon to monitor progress at any point during the operation and instantly make any corrections that are necessary as it provides high-resolution X-ray pictures in real-time. This growth is primarily driven by Clear Visibility of Abdominal Cavity under Low-Light Conditions and Rising Number of Orthopedic Surgeries Being Performed.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), GE Healthcare (United States), Allengers Medical Systems (India), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), DMS Group (France), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Hologic Inc. (United States), Omega Medical Imaging, LLC (United States), OrthoScan, Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (United States)

Market Drivers

Clear Visibility of Abdominal Cavity under Low-Light Conditions

Rising Number of Orthopedic Surgeries Being Performed

Market Trend

Digital Development of Image Intensifier Technology

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professional and Standardization

Harmonization of the Government Policies

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Advanced Technology to Carry Successful Surgeries in the Hospitals

Challenges

Increasing Cost Concerns in Emerging Economies Resulting In High Pricing Pressure

The Global Mobile C-arms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Mini C-Arms, Compact C-Arms, Full Size C-Arms, Super C C-Arms), Application (Surgery, Orthopaedics, Traumatology, Vascular Surgery, Cardiology, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes)

Regions Covered in the Mobile C-arms Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Mobile C-arms Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Mobile C-arms Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Mobile C-arms market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Mobile C-arms Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Mobile C-arms Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Mobile C-arms market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

