According to a new market report pertaining to the global kiosk market published by Transparency Market Research, the global kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to enhance customer experience, and the growth of organized retail sectors in developing countries. Over the forecast period, the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market in Europe is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of ~11%. Moreover, in terms of share, the global kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. In the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market, the retail segment is projected to be valued at ~US$ 535 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach ~US$ 1.1 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47145

Growth of Organized Retail Sector in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

One of the most important factors fueling market is the growth of the retail sector in developing countries such as India and China, which are witnessing improvement in standards of living. Increasing disposable income of citizens has resulted in urbanization, particularly in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand, among others. These developing countries are prominent in the retail world, and global retailers are focusing on entering these kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) markets. This factor is expected to result in the increased demand for kiosks in developing countries.

Kiosk (Self-service/ Interactive Kiosk) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to see increasing growth in the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market. The kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) markets in North America and South America are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Kiosk (Self-service/ Interactive Kiosk) Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global kiosk (self-service/ interactive kiosk) market. Key players profiled in the report include Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Corporation, Evoke Creative Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., and ZIVELO.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Mine Planning Solutions Market