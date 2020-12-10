Disposable Thermometer Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Disposable thermometer market is gaining major traction owing to increased disease burden worldwide. Rise in spread of bacterial diseases such as syphilis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, and novel viruses like COVID-19, among other factors, is driving the demand for disposable thermometers.

In 2019, disposable thermometer market size in terms of volume, witnessed consumption of over 32.9 million units and is expected to grow at a 6.6% rate between 2020-2026. Currently, major adoption of disposable thermometers has been witnessed across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases along with deadly flu and other chronic illness may boost product proliferation.

The introduction of novel and cost-efficient disposable thermometers will also bolster product adoption over the coming years. Estimates suggests that disposable thermometer market size will exceed USD 312 million by 2026.

Rise in COVID-19 affected population

Fever is one of the major symptoms of the novel coronavirus, which has engulfed the whole world. This has led to growing demand for disposable thermometers to contain the spread of this contagious infection.

According to the Worldometers data, around 95% (10,00,596) patients are suffering from mild symptoms of coronavirus such as cold, cough and fever. Growing geriatric and adolescent population base prone to such disease along with technological advancements for better treatment will favor disposable thermometer business. However, measurement error associated with disposable thermometers and availability of substitutes may hamper industry growth.

Demand for strip thermometers

Strip thermometers are experiencing high demand for homecare and clinical use. The product consists of heat sensitive liquid crystals within a plastic strip that change color to indicate different readings. This unique property makes it easy to use for homecare and clinical applications.

Ease of usage and availability are the key factors that may fuel the demand for strip thermometers. In 2019, strip thermometers segment accounted for moderate revenue in and is estimated to grow at nearly 7.9% rate through 2026.

Focus on accurate temperature reading

In 2019, rectal segment held around 23% of the overall market share. The growth can be attributed to the fact that it prevents patients from exposure to certain infections such as Rotavirus, Norovirus and C. difficile, with the help of accurate readings.

The thermometer well-monitors and as the rectum is warmer, it exhibits the exact temperature value. Medical professionals prefer rectum to measure the body temperature in infants. Rising prevalence of infections in infants may boost segmental growth.

Large patient pool in Asia Pacific region

APAC disposable thermometer market is estimated to witness lucrative growth in the future on account of large patient pool across the region. Healthcare facilities across the region are enhancing their medical infrastructure and diagnosis technologies.

Disposable thermometers are experiencing high demand from the region due to huge amount of population suffering from various infectious and chronic diseases. Moreover, presence of several small regional players in China and India may stimulate Asia Pacific disposable thermometer industry expansion.

