Telemedicine refers to a practice of using electronic communication in order to provide healthcare services to patients that are located in remote locations or unable to afford hospital charges. Rising number of COVID-19 infections across the globe is one of the key factors driving the demand for telemedicine. Growing importance of self-quarantine and maintaining social distancing for containing the spread of coronavirus is offering major growth avenue for telemedicine tech and equipment providers. Most of the countries across the globe are taking stringent measures like partial or complete lockdown to bring down the disease count. This has led to large-scale adoption of telemedicine among healthcare professionals.

Growing inclination of patients towards virtual assistance for health-related issues is likely to reinforce remote healthcare requirements. Estimates suggests that telemedicine market size will exceed USD 175 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026.

Focus on reducing healthcare cost

Key efforts to increase value in healthcare has been dedicated by improving efficiency, along with cost reduction. Adoption of advanced methodologies like LEAN and Six Sigma for enhancing flow of the system and improving performance is likely to result in cost savings in healthcare services.

Implementation of various advanced technologies as well as streamlining of healthcare processes will further enable cost-saving in the coming years. This growing focus on cost reduction may supplement telehealth business landscape.

Tele-monitoring applications

In 2019, tele-monitoring services accounted for more than 29% of the total market revenue share. These services reduce the overall burden on the medical fraternity, by providing access to patients that are suffering from serious ailments.

Currently, tele-monitoring services are experiencing heavy demand for monitoring patients that are suffering from flu-like symptoms but are negative for coronavirus infection.

Heavy requirement for tele-hospital services

Tele-hospital segment is estimated to experience growth over 19% over 2020-2026. Medical and paramedical personnel are at the forefront and are higher risks of infections, and especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for tele-hospital services is expected to increase.

Over 60 doctors had died in Italy during to the global pandemic while catering to patients. Events like these are likely to fuel the adoption of tele-hospital services to protect healthcare providers and patients from virus and other diseases.

Growing prevalence of neurology disorders

Increasing incidence of neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and autism will lead to rise in the application of telemedicine in neurology. In 2019, revenues from the neurology segment accounted for over USD 5.5 billion and is expected to grow significantly over the analysis period.

In countries that have implemented partial or complete lockdown, patients suffering from various neurological disorders are increasingly opting for telemedicine services.

Massive coronavirus infection spread in China

China telemedicine market is estimated to register a CAGR of 23% through 2026. This can be attributed to exponential rise in COVID-19 infections as well as growing target geriatric population. Also, with implementation of partial lockdown in several provinces of the country, patients are increasingly adopting telemedicine services. Growing penetration of internet and smartphones among the Chinese population may further boost industry growth across the region.

