Medical Products Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Medical products include an array of equipment that are used in treatment as well as assistance of patients. Wheelchairs, medical beds, orthopaedics, bathroom assistive products and walkers are some of the medical products that are widely utilized in medical and homecare settings.

Healthcare expenditure across the globe is expanding every year due to rise in chronic diseases and other fatalities. For instance, healthcare expenditure in Europe and the U.S. amounts to around 12% and 18.5% of GDP respectively.

Expanding global geriatric population base will further bring a spike in the healthcare expenditure over the coming years. Estimates suggests that medical products market size will exceed USD 30 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026 globally.

Growing disabled elderly population

One of the significant factors boosting the demand for medical products is gradually growing disabled geriatric population across the globe. Due to excessive difficulty in performing daily tasks, older people prefer to assistance of medical equipment such as bathroom assistive products, wheelchairs, and others.

A recent study estimated that around 46% of the geriatric population across the globe experiences disabilities. As the disabled ageing population is growing at a significant pace, demand for medical products is likely to gain traction over the coming years for homecare.

Escalating requirement for medical beds

In 2019, the medical beds segment accounted for revenue generation of USD 3.5 billion owing to the rapid growth in the requirement of medical beds across private hospitals along with technological advancements in ICU beds. Also, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases may further fuel product demand. For instance, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a surging requirement for medical beds to treat patients affected by the deadly coronavirus.

According to a recent data by the CDC (Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention), there are an estimated over 8.6 million sports and recreation related injuries in the United States alone. Escalating number of road accidents and sports injuries will bolster the demand for medical products.

Growing awareness pertaining to home treatment

Home healthcare is a rapidly expanding segment and is likely to showcase growth at more than 6.4% through 2026. The preference for home healthcare is increasing owing to increasing healthcare costs and growing requirement of affordable treatment options.

Moreover, government initiatives focussed towards spreading awareness regarding benefits of home healthcare may encourage adoption of homecare practices and related equipment.

Rising injury rates across Canada

Canada medical products market is set to grow at 5% over the forecast period on account of rise in number of injuries as well as increasing expenditure of healthcare facilities on development and refurbishment.

For instance, as per a recent data by CIHI (Canadian Institute for Health Information), more than 22% of the total visits to emergency centres across the country are due to common injuries. Growing focus of the regional government on improving healthcare facilities for the citizens will spur medical products business landscape in the region.

