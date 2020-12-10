Medical Gas Equipment Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Medical gas equipment products are classified into outlets, manifolds, hose assemblies, cylinders, alarm systems, flowmeters, medical air compressors, regulators, masks and vacuum systems. These products find application in, diagnostic procedures, in emergency actions, laboratory tests and surgeries. Medical gas systems are integral to diagnosis, therapy and anesthesia practices in medical settings. Expanding ageing population base which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases is the key factor driving the demand for medical gas equipment.

With the help of recent technological advancements many major players are able to develop and roll out cost efficient products, supporting their adoption on a large scale. Estimates suggests that medical gas equipment market size will exceed USD 8 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026.

Expanding geriatric population base

With increasing number of elderly individuals, need for chronic disease management has exponentially grown across the globe. Rise in number of chronic disorder cases such as blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory diseases, coronary heart diseases has resulted in exploding demand for medical gas equipment.

Moreover, rising cases of respiratory disorders even in young children has further aggravated the situation, bolstering the demand for medical gas and supportive equipment globally.

Growing preference for treatment in hospitals

In 2019, hospitals segmented contributed major revenue to the global medical gas equipment market size due to growing preference of patients for diagnostic, surgical procedures and other treatments in hospital settings. This can be attributed to growing adoption of advanced technology and equipment in the facilities.

New clinical trials conducted in multi-specialty hospitals may create scope for new experimental therapies, attracting more patients. Furthermore, growing demand for respiratory treatments will lead to large-scale adoption of advanced medical equipment over the coming years.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure in Europe

Europe boasts of a developed healthcare infrastructure and this is they contributing factor for exponential growth of medical equipment business across the region. The regional government offers high funding for advanced healthcare research as well as for adoption of technologically advanced products.

Advanced medical gas equipment systems is the foremost preference in healthcare facilities across Europe as they offer better control and improved precision, = imparting a better therapeutic outcome for patients.

Favorable health reimbursement policies along with rising respiratory disease cases in European countries will further boost product deployment. According to the ELF (European Lung Foundation) estimates, around 600 thousand people in region die due to respiratory diseases annually, and as per Health Europa, around 8.2% of the total deaths in 2019 were due to respiratory diseases.

The presence of key manufacturers of medical gas equipment in Europe will drive regional growth over the coming years.

