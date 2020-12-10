Sex Reassignment Surgery Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The sex reassignment surgery market is expected to register steady growth in coming years owing to an increase in the number of individuals choosing to opt for a sex change surgery. The increasing prominence of such surgeries across the world can be attributed to the rapidly expanding patient pool that is inclined towards undergoing these procedures to better conform to their respective gender identities. In fact, the number of patients opting for sex reassignment surgery has expanded almost four times in the previous years.

Citing an example, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 3,000 trans masculine as well as trans feminine surgical procedures were performed in the year 2016. This shifting trend that is giving an exponential rise to the total number of such surgeries would escalate the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, the rising awareness regarding to transgender issues is likely to further increase the market growth in coming timeframe. The rising number of resources coupled with the availability of surgical centers for gender reassignment procedure will drive the industry growth over the projected time period. As per a American Journal of Psychiatry report, sex reassignment surgery gives long lasting mental health advantages to transgenders, helping them alleviate the risk of depression, anxiety or any sort of suicidal behavior.

Key players operating in the market include Transgender Surgery Institute of Southern California, Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Rumer cosmetics surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Phuket International Aesthetic Center (PIAC), and Yeson Voice Center among others.

As per a research report by GMI, sex reassignment surgery market is estimated to exceed $1.5 billion by 2026.

Below are some of the key trends that are likely to influence sex reassignment surgery industry size by 2026:

Growing male to female gender reassignment surgeries:

In 2019, the male to female gender reassignment surgery segment was valued to be around $184.6 million, owing to the rising availability of expert opinions regarding the medical necessity of procedures related to gender transition and the growing availability of insurance coverage for the surgical procedures that are associated to the male to female sex reassignment.

As per findings, the male to female gender confirmation surgeries are nearly three times more as compared to the female to male surgeries. As such, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive segment growth over the analysis timeframe.

Increasing efficacy of gender transition surgeries:

Based on body parts, the male to female transition surgeries are classified into genital, facial, and breast surgeries. The genital surgery segment is further categorized into vaginoplasty, orchiectomy, and phallectomy. The surgical procedures are done for transitioning the male genital parts into those of a female by changing the appearance and functions respectively.

Meanwhile, the female to male reassignment procedures are bifurcated into facial, genital, chest. The genital surgery in this segment involves procedures like hysterectomy and phalloplasty which help in changing female genitals into male genitals.

All in all, the expanding efficacy of gender transition surgeries would lead to market growth.

Rising demand across U.S.:

The sex reassignment surgery industry in the U.S. is likely to increase with a CAGR of over 24.5% over the forecast timeframe. The growth can be ascribed to the continuously rising number of gender reassignment surgeries in the U.S.

For example, as per the latest data collected in 2016 by the ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons), there has been a rise of nearly 20% in sex transition surgical procedures in comparison to the year prior.

Furthermore, regional growth can also be ascribed to the fact that transgender men across developed economies are more likely to undergo a sex change surgery, creating significant growth impetus.

