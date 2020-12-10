Surgical Gloves Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Surgical gloves market size is likely to be driven by shifting trends towards minimally invasive procedures, along with the adoption of hygiene practices to avoid cross-contamination between doctors and patients. National Center for Health Statistics published in a study that there are more than 50 million surgical procedures conducted every year in the U.S. alone. Majority of the surgical procedures include gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and general surgeries. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding geriatric population base are the key factors fueling surgical procedures across the globe, which has further led to mounting demand for surgical gloves. Growing effectiveness of the products due to utilization of advanced material for manufacturing is poised to encourage product developments in the coming years.

Projections show that the global surgical gloves market size will exceed annual valuation of USD 4 billion by 2026. Nitrile surgical gloves are experiencing high demand as they are made up of natural rubber and provide excellent protection from deadly viruses and any other contagions. In 2019, latex material surgical gloves segment held a 45% share of the total market share on account of several advantageous product attributes such as high performance, flexibility, proper fitting and comfort.

Powder-free surgical gloves industry is poised to grow at 12.5% over 2020-2026, mostly due to the imposition of ban on powdered surgical gloves by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Majority of healthcare professionals rely on the durability of disposable gloves, as they are highly puncture resistant and provide excellent durability as well as barrier protection.

These products offer a sturdy barrier even when exposed to blood borne pathogens and other environmental contaminants. In 2019, disposable surgical gloves held around 75% of the industry share and the segment is likely to showcase growth rate of nearly 11% during the forecast period.

The impact of e-commerce on the medical field can transform the future of healthcare industry. E-commerce distribution segment for surgical gloves is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 12% over the projected timeframe. Such high growth can be attributed to various benefits associated like updated medicine & pricing information, interoperability, lower prices as opposed to offline stores and streamlined functionality.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) as an end-use segment is projected to show lucrative growth at more than 11% through 2-26. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in U.S., more than 11 million surgical procedures are performed in ambulatory surgical centers every year. Increase in number of surgical interventions across ASCs will fuel the business growth significantly.

In 2019, Japan dominated the APAC surgical gloves market, accounting for over USD 150 million in revenues. The high revenue generation is a result of rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the last few years. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and geriatric population across the country will led to more surgical procedures, further fueling the product demand.

Key players involved production and supply of surgical gloves are Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Medline Industries and Semperit AG Holdings, among many others.

