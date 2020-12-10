Medical Gloves Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Global medical gloves market size is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast spell, owing to the rapid rise in the number of surgeries. These include cardiac operations, transplant procedures, reconstructive surgeries and more. As the number of surgical procedures rises, the risk of infection transmission in operation theatres surges as well.

Medical gloves or surgical gloves are a vital factor in preventing the spread of these infections. According to a WHO report, more than 234 million major surgeries are carried out across the globe annually. This is likely to add great impetus to medical gloves market share. Furthermore, product adoption will witness a significant surge in years ahead, owing to the rising public awareness regarding hygiene and safety measures.

Notable medical gloves industry players include Integra LifeSciences, Ansell, Rubberex, Medline, Top Glove, Hartalega, Supermax, Cardinal Health, Semperit and Kossan. Numerous market players are implementing key strategic maneuvers including acquisitions and product launches to consolidate their presence in the market space. For example, Ansell revealed a new nitrile medical quality glove for examination, dubbed MICROFLEX MidKnight, which proves beneficial for healthcare providers owing to its ability to cover the wrists as well as the forearms.

Based on estimates from a GMI report global medical gloves market size is anticipated to surpass $13.5 billion by 2026.

Rising prevalence of contagious diseases

The rapid rise in the number of contagious diseases is expected to assert a significant influence on medical gloves market dynamics. For example, in 2017, National Centre for Health Statistics reports revealed that the amount of tuberculosis cases in the US was recorded at 9,105.

Contagious diseases are diagnosed though a number of medical tests and examinations, which could trigger medical gloves industry demand, in order to avoid cross-contamination between caregivers and patients.

Moreover, an upsurge in the number of medical visits by patients with infectious diseases, coupled with improvements in healthcare facilities across developing economies will boost market expansion. A rapid increase in the number of hospitals and facilities will also propel medical gloves market share. To illustrate, a study by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency revealed that there are over 7,800 hospitals across Brazil.

Advantageous properties of nitrile gloves

Based on product, global medical gloves market is categorized into vinyl gloves, latex gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves and others. Of these, the nitrile gloves segment is poised to register a CAGR of 17.8% through 2026, owing to the beneficial characteristics of the products. These include high strength and enhanced protection against pathogens transmitted through blood, among others. Demand for medical quality gloves from nitrile gloves segment is also boosted considerably due to the cost-effectiveness and easy availability of the products.

Paradigm shift towards e-commerce platforms

Medical gloves market size from the e-commerce segment depicted significant growth at a rate of 11.6% through 2026. This is largely ascribed to the rising numbers of internet users, alongside myriad benefits offered by e-commerce distribution channels over conventional channels such as home delivery and discounts for bulk orders. With respect to distribution channels, medical gloves industry is segmented into e-commerce and brick & mortar segments.

Improving healthcare infrastructure in Malaysia

Burgeoning demand for quality healthcare in Malaysia, supported by rising healthcare expenditures and robust presence of major market players is projected to stimulate industry development. In fact, Malaysia medical gloves market is anticipated to exhibit a commendable growth rate at nearly 16.6% CAGR through 2026.

Higher consumption of surgical gloves from the public hospitals in Malaysia is also likely to bolster medical gloves industry trends in the region. Top Glove, a prominent industry player also has a manufacturing unit location in the region.

