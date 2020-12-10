According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Global Event Management Software Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

An event management software (EMS) refers to an internet-based system that enables the event coordinator to organize events via a single platform. Numerous tasks, such as venue selection, online registration and payments, designing, networking, feedback collection, and visitor management, etc., can be performed using EMS. The software also aids in customizing sessions for the attendees and facilitating interaction with the audiences. As a result, EMS is primarily adopted by government organizations, corporates, and third-party event planning enterprises.

Global Event Management Software Market Trends:

The expanding media and entertainment industry, along with the increasing penetration of automation trends for event management is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, EMS assists event management companies in capturing real-time business insights, taking effective business decisions, improving customer relations, business collaborations, etc., thereby experiencing a high demand on a global level. Apart from this, the growing popularity of social media platforms offering live streaming, provisions for crowdsourcing and cashless billing options is further catalyzing the market for EMS. In the coming years, the rapid integration of cloud-based platforms and Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices with EMS will continue to bolster the growth of the global market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Software

Venue Management Software

Ticketing Software

Event Registration Software

Event Marketing Software

Event Planning Software

Others

Content Management Software

Visitor Management Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Resource Scheduling Software

Others

Service

Professional Services

Deployment and Integration

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Market Breakup Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

Corporate

Government

Third-party Planner

Education

Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

