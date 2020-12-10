Global Smart Grid Market Outlook.

A smart grid refers to an electricity network that is utilized for supplying electricity through a two-way digital communication system. It is secure, flexible, accessible, reliable, resilient, sustainable, economical and aids in enhancing grid operations, owing to which it is preferred over conventional electrical systems around the world.

Global Smart Grid Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization, growing population and the boosting overall sales of consumer electronics, there is a rise in the demand for energy across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the global smart grid market growth. Moreover, these grids add resilience to the electric power system and are used as a backup during emergencies, such as earthquakes and storms. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for smart grids worldwide. Besides this, governments of several countries are investing in the development of smart cities and the upgradation of existing grid infrastructure, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Smart Grid Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component

Software

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Others

Hardware

Sensor

Programmable Logic Controller

AMI Metre

Networking Hardware

Others

Services

Market Breakup by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM), Siemens AG (OTCMKTS: SIEGY), SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Honeywell, Oracle Corporation, ABB, Itron, Fujitsu, Eaton, Tantalus, eSmart Systems, etc.

