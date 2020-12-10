According to the global carotenoids industry market report by IMARC Group, the market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during next five years.

Carotenoids refer to a class of phytonutrients that are a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants. They include several organic pigments that are essential for plant growth and development. Some of the natural sources of carotenoids are papaya, pineapple, pumpkin, apricot, carrot, orange, corn, etc. The major types of carotenoids include beta-carotenoids, astaxanthin, lutein, lycopene, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin, etc. These are widely used as a colorant in cosmetics, animal feed, food and beverages, etc.

Global Carotenoids Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population who are more prone to several ophthalmic diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, etc., is augmenting the demand for carotenoid-rich food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing adoption of carotenoids in dietary supplements for boosting the immune system and improving eye health is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, carotenoids are extensively used in animal feed, as they offer enhanced immunity, high metabolism level, and better reproductivity of livestock. Additionally, the growing consumer concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based food ingredients have led to the emergence of carotenoids as a food colorant in the food and beverages sector.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Carotenoids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Beta-Carotene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Astaxanthin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lutein

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Lycopene

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Zeaxanthin

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Canthaxanthin

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Synthetic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Natural

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Oil Suspension

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Powder

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Emulsion

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Animal Feed

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Dietary Supplements

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food and Beverages

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cosmetics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allied Biotech Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 DDW The Color House

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Deinove SAS

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Divi’s Laboratories Limited

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Döhler Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Kemin Industries

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Lycored Limited

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Vidya Europe SAS

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

