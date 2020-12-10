According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Global Coconut Water Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025.

Coconut water refers to the clear liquid present inside green coconuts, which is usually consumed for balancing electrolyte levels in the body. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and is a rich source of easily digestible carbohydrates, potassium, sodium, manganese, magnesium and calcium. In comparison to other beverages, it has fewer calories and is widely consumed as a refreshing drink to prevent dehydration. Apart from this, coconut water also contains various cytokines and phytohormones, which have antiaging, antithrombic and anticarcinogenic properties.

Global Coconut Water Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of coconut water as an effective measure to prevent ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, liver damage, impaired digestion and metabolic disorders. This is further facilitated by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, along with growing health consciousness among the masses. Moreover, the introduction of organic and packaged product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of coconut water in the form of mixes and concentrates by cafes and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote coconut farming, are projected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavor:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Form:

Coconut Water

Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

Carton

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc, Harmless Harvest Inc., PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Pulse Beverage Corp, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), etc.

