The global oil and gas security market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Oil and gas security refers to various measures that assist in safeguarding business operations in the oil and gas industry. It ensures operational efficiency and minimizes losses, which are associated with cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, it is used for securing operational technology, such as a distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control, and data acquisition system (SCADA) and open platform communications (OPC) of the industrial infrastructure.
Oil and Gas Security Market Trends:
Digital processing of the workflow in the oil and gas industry has increased the risk of cyber-attacks. This represents one of the significant factors that is positively influencing the demand for security in the sector. Apart from this, the rising geopolitical tension, along with the implementation of stringent measures by governing agencies of numerous countries for combating cybersecurity vulnerabilities, is also strengthening the market growth. Other factors, including the escalating demand for energy around the world, and technological advancements, such as analytics in high-powered surveillance cameras, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-security-market
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Oil and Gas Security Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Market Breakup by Security Type:
Cyber Security
Operational Security
Command and Control
Screening and Detection
Surveillance
Access Control
Perimeter Security
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Exploring and Drilling
Transportation
Pipelines
Distribution and Retail Services
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-security-market/requestsample
Some of the major players analyzed in the report include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Waterfall Security Solutions, etc.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group