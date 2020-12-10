The global oil and gas security market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Oil and gas security refers to various measures that assist in safeguarding business operations in the oil and gas industry. It ensures operational efficiency and minimizes losses, which are associated with cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, it is used for securing operational technology, such as a distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control, and data acquisition system (SCADA) and open platform communications (OPC) of the industrial infrastructure.

Oil and Gas Security Market Trends:

Digital processing of the workflow in the oil and gas industry has increased the risk of cyber-attacks. This represents one of the significant factors that is positively influencing the demand for security in the sector. Apart from this, the rising geopolitical tension, along with the implementation of stringent measures by governing agencies of numerous countries for combating cybersecurity vulnerabilities, is also strengthening the market growth. Other factors, including the escalating demand for energy around the world, and technological advancements, such as analytics in high-powered surveillance cameras, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Oil and Gas Security Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Security Type:

Cyber Security

Operational Security

Command and Control

Screening and Detection

Surveillance

Access Control

Perimeter Security

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Exploring and Drilling

Transportation

Pipelines

Distribution and Retail Services

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players analyzed in the report include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Waterfall Security Solutions, etc.

