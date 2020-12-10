According to the global steam trap industry market report by IMARC Group, the market to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A steam trap refers to a mechanical valve used to discharge condensates and non-condensates from steam lines. The most common steam traps are mechanical, thermostatic, and thermodynamic traps. They are mainly used in bulk storage tanks, pressure reducing valve stations, steamers, heat exchangers, and reboilers. Steam traps are also used for separating condensates from the steam system to generate and transfer latent heat to a specific product. They have wide applications across various sectors, including oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and food and beverages.

Global Steam Trap Market Trends:

Growing industrialization, along with an increasing number of oil and gas exploratory activities, is catalyzing the demand for steam traps. Furthermore, the rising adoption of steam traps, based on high durability and lightweight, for several sterilization and optimization purposes, also fuels the market growth. Moreover, several technological innovations have led to the development of wireless monitoring systems for steam traps. In line with this, the rapid integration of advanced steam traps with thermocouple sensors to obtain periodic temperature readings and relay signals to remote access interface, also spurs the market. Additionally, the rising automation in the oil and gas industry, along with the implementation of favorable government initiatives for sustainable energy development, is further anticipated to propel the steam trap market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/steam-trap-market/requestsample

Steam Traps Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Thermodynamic

Mechanical

Thermostatic

Breakup by Application:

Instrument Steam Tracing

Line Steam Tracing

Drip Application

Process Application

Ohers

Breakup by Material Type:

Steel

Iron

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Others

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Circor International Inc. (NYSE: CIR), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), Flowserve Corporation, Pentair Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Thermax Ltd., Velan Inc., Watts Water Technologies Inc., The Weir Group PLC, etc.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steam-trap-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group