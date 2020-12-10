According to the IMARC Group, the global artificial pancreas device systems market to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025. An artificial pancreas device system (APDS) refers to an autonomous system for glycemic control. It consists of a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM), an insulin infusion pump and a blood glucose device for calibrating CGM. The system aids in monitoring glucose levels in the body and adjusting the delivery of insulin for reducing high blood glucose levels, thereby regulating the function of the pancreas. Owing to these advantages, it is widely used in the treatment of type 1 diabetes around the world.

Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases on account of a sedentary lifestyle led by the majority of the working population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to developing medical ailments, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, continual product launches with innovative features by industry players are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in 2016, Medtronic plc launched the MiniMed 670G System, which is the first hybrid closed loop system with Smart Guard technology that mimics some of the functions of a healthy pancreas by offering two new levels of automated insulin delivery. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the rising demand for automated systems for diabetes management are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

Threshold Suspend Device Systems

Control-to-Range Systems

Control-to-Target Systems

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Bi-hormonal

Insulin Only

Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Medical Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Cellnovo Limited, Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Medtronic Inc., Roche Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Typezero Technologies Inc., etc.

