IPTV Market Growth, Industry Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2020-2025

ByAnderson Elena

Dec 10, 2020

According to the global IPTV industry market report by IMARC Group, the market to grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

IPTV, or Internet-Based Protocol Television, is a communication technology that broadcasts television (TV) programs and visual content through the internet and subscriber-based networks. It operates through set-top boxes, rooftop antennas, satellite dishes and fiber optic cables and utilizes IP multicasting, Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for streaming live transmissions and on-demand programs onto the device. It also enables the viewers to create custom channel playlists and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

AT&T (NYSE: T)
Bharti Airtel Limited
Akamai Technologies
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ)
Orange S.A.
Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC)
CenturyLink
Deutsche Telekom
MatrixStream Technologies Inc.
Arris International
Sterlite Technologies
Cisco Systems
Broadcom Corporation
Telefónica
Foxtel
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nectro IPTV
Amino Technologies
PCCW
Chunghwa Telecom

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market/requestsample

The global market is driven by the changing content viewing patterns of consumers and increasing broadband penetration across the globe. Furthermore, rapid urbanization leading to the increased adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) and hybrid IPTV services, is also providing a boost to the market. The governments of emerging nations are also implementing policies to promote digitization of TV through Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and the introduction of smart TVs that can be integrated with IPTV, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Subscription Type

1. Subscription Based IPTV
2. Subscription Free IPTV

Market Breakup by Transmission Type

1. Wired
2. Wireless

Market Breakup by Device Type

1. Smartphones & Tablets
2. Smart TVs
3. PCs
4. Others

Market Breakup by Streaming Type

1. Video IPTV
2. Non-Video IPTV

Market Breakup by Service Type

1. In-House Service
2. Managed Service

Market Breakup by End-User

1. Residential
2. Enterprises

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific
2. Europe
3. North America
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

