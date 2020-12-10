According to the global IPTV industry market report by IMARC Group, the market to grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
IPTV, or Internet-Based Protocol Television, is a communication technology that broadcasts television (TV) programs and visual content through the internet and subscriber-based networks. It operates through set-top boxes, rooftop antennas, satellite dishes and fiber optic cables and utilizes IP multicasting, Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for streaming live transmissions and on-demand programs onto the device. It also enables the viewers to create custom channel playlists and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
AT&T (NYSE: T)
Bharti Airtel Limited
Akamai Technologies
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ)
Orange S.A.
Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC)
CenturyLink
Deutsche Telekom
MatrixStream Technologies Inc.
Arris International
Sterlite Technologies
Cisco Systems
Broadcom Corporation
Telefónica
Foxtel
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nectro IPTV
Amino Technologies
PCCW
Chunghwa Telecom
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market/requestsample
The global market is driven by the changing content viewing patterns of consumers and increasing broadband penetration across the globe. Furthermore, rapid urbanization leading to the increased adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) and hybrid IPTV services, is also providing a boost to the market. The governments of emerging nations are also implementing policies to promote digitization of TV through Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and the introduction of smart TVs that can be integrated with IPTV, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Subscription Type
1. Subscription Based IPTV
2. Subscription Free IPTV
Market Breakup by Transmission Type
1. Wired
2. Wireless
Market Breakup by Device Type
1. Smartphones & Tablets
2. Smart TVs
3. PCs
4. Others
Market Breakup by Streaming Type
1. Video IPTV
2. Non-Video IPTV
Market Breakup by Service Type
1. In-House Service
2. Managed Service
Market Breakup by End-User
1. Residential
2. Enterprises
Market Breakup by Region
1. Asia Pacific
2. Europe
3. North America
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331
| Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group