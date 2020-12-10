Global Digital Health Market Trends:
The increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, along with rising consumer awareness towards regular health checkups, is propelling the demand for digital health. Furthermore, the surging geriatric population who are more prone to chronic diseases has augmented the adoption of digital health system for home care and point-of-care services. Expanding medical tourism industry across various countries due to advanced healthcare facilities and increasing use of digital medical devices is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables, along with the emergence of fitness-based applications, is further impelling the market growth.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Digital Health Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type
1. Telehealth
2. Medical Wearables
3. EMR/EHR Systems
4. Medical Apps
5. Healthcare Analytics
6. Others
Market Breakup by Component
1. Software
2. Hardware
3. Service
Market Breakup by Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
For more information about digital health market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group