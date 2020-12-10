Cheshire Media

Digital Health Market Growth, Industry Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2020-2025

Dec 10, 2020
digital health market by IMARC Group
According to the global digital health market research by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 167 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Digital health refers to the integration of information technology and electronic communication with various healthcare processes. It majorly includes telehealth, medical wearables, digital healthcare system, and healthcare analytics. Digital health aims at improving diagnosis and treatment procedures with the help of patient care and disease management system. The system also assists medical professionals in maintaining patient records, preparing diagnosis history, and reducing the need for test duplication.

Global Digital Health Market Trends:

The increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, along with rising consumer awareness towards regular health checkups, is propelling the demand for digital health. Furthermore, the surging geriatric population who are more prone to chronic diseases has augmented the adoption of digital health system for home care and point-of-care services. Expanding medical tourism industry across various countries due to advanced healthcare facilities and increasing use of digital medical devices is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables, along with the emergence of fitness-based applications, is further impelling the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Digital Health Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Telehealth
2. Medical Wearables
3. EMR/EHR Systems
4. Medical Apps
5. Healthcare Analytics
6. Others

Market Breakup by Component

1. Software
2. Hardware
3. Service

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America

For more information about digital health market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

