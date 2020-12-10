Cheshire Media

Dental Implants Market Growth, Industry Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2020-2025

Dec 10, 2020

The global dental implants market to reach a value of USD 5.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025.

Dental implants are artificial teeth roots that are surgically positioned into the jawbone to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. They are widely used by people who have lost teeth due to periodontal diseases, an injury or some other reason. They provide the ability to chew food and help in protecting the existing teeth by preserving the bone structure. They are usually available in two types, namely endosteal and subperiosteal implants.

Global Dental Implants Market Trends:

The rise in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases are catalyzing the demand for dental implants across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population, which is further driving the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgeries, growing dental tourism in emerging countries, improper oral hygiene among children and adults, and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are further impelling the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material

1. Titanium Dental Implants
2. Zirconium Dental Implants

Market Breakup by Product

1. Endosteal Implants
2. Subperiosteal Implants
3. Transosteal Implants
4. Intramucosal Implants

Market Breakup by End-Use

1. Hospitals
2. Dental Clinics
3. Academic and Research Institutes
4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Europe
2. North America
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc
Nobel Biocare Services AG (NOBN)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd. (kosdaq:048260)
Straumann Group (otcmkts:SAUHY)
Bicon, LLC
Anthogyr SAS
Dentsply Sirona
Dentium Co., Ltd.
T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd.
KYOCERA Medical Corporation
Danaher Corporation

