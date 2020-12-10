The global Bottled Water market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Bottled Water industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Bottled Water study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Bottled Water market

PepsiCo [United States], Coca Cola [United States], Suntory [Japan], Unicer [Portugal], Icelandic Glacial [Iceland], CG Roxane [United States], Vichy Catalan Corporation [Spain], Mountain Valley Spring Company [United States], Nestle [Switzerland], Sanpellegrino S.p.A [Italy], Poland Spring [Poland] and Eden Springs Ltd [Israel].



Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Bottled Water Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Bottled water is water made available for drinking through packaged plastic bottles or glass water bottles. Generally, these water contain vitamins and minerals and considered to be safe and healthy to drink. With growing water scarcity across the globe, there lies a huge opportunity for bottled water manufacturers in foretasted period. The challenges for the industry is to provide green packaging solution as worldwide bottling of water requires 2.7 million tons of plastic each year. Manufacturers are focusing on biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solution. According to AMA, the Global Bottled Water market is expected to see growth rate of 8.41% and may see market size of USD325.0 Billion by 2025.

Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness About Safe and Healthy Water Consumption

Easy Availability and Handling of Bottled Water

Inability of Governing Bodies to Provide Pure Water

Market Trends

Growing Demand for Vitamin and Mineral Rich Bottled Water

Focus Towards Green Packaging Through Re-sealable and Recyclable Packaging

Roadblocks

Costly as Compared to Tap Water

Non-biodegradable Nature of Water Bottles Causes Environmental Concern



The Bottled Water industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Bottled Water market.

Moreover, the Bottled Water report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc.

The Bottled Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Carbonated Bottle Water, Flavoured Bottle Water, Still Bottle Water, Functional Bottle Water, Others), Cap (Screw Cap, Snap On Cap, Sports Cap, Snap Screw Caps, Others), Pack Size (330 ml, 331 ml – 500ml,, 501ml – 1000 ml, 1001ml – 1500ml, 1501ml and above), Distribution Channels (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, E-retailers), Materials (Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), High density polyethylene (HDPE), Others)



The Bottled Water market study further highlights the segmentation of the Bottled Water industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis.

In addition, the Bottled Water market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies.

