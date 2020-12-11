Glass Vape Cartridge Market: Introduction

Currently, vaping is one of the fastest growing trends across the globe. The vaping culture is steadily growing due to its less harmful nature compared to smoking. Vape cartridges are available in materials such as ceramic and glass. Glass vape cartridge is the device filled with cannabis oil and which is battery powered for vaporization. The glass vape cartridge market is segmented on the basis of product type into disposable cartridge, and refillable and reusable cartridge. The cartridges are available in different capacities. Growing usage of vape cartridges as an alternative to tobacco is expected to drive the glass vape cartridge market worldwide.

Growing Usage of Vape Cartridge as an Alternative to Smoking Expected to Fuel the Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market

Growth of the vaping industry is expected to lead to increased usage of glass vape cartridges. Glass vape cartridge helps to control the dosage of the nicotine, as these vape cartridges have adjustable airflow and power output which changes and controls the vapor volume. Glass vape cartridges are a healthier alternative to smoking. Also, the medicinal usage of cannabis in the medical & pharmaceutical industry is projected to fuel the glass vape cartridge market in the near future. The glass vape cartridge market is likely to expand significantly due to major growth of the vaping industry.

Rising Availability of Different Flavoring Variants to Drive the Glass Vape Cartridge Market

Glass vape cartridges are also available in a pre-loaded form with different flavoring variants of cannabis oil. Consumer shift toward usage of flavoring agents is expected to positively impact the glass vape cartridge market in the coming years. Growing health consciousness among consumers and preference for safe vape products rather than the usage of traditional cigarettes is anticipated to boost the sale of glass vape cartridges in the near future.

Stringent Government Regulations Related to Vaping in Different Countries to Hamper the Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market

Cannabis oil is majorly used in glass vape cartridges. Strict government rules and regulations pertaining to consumption of cannabis in different countries is expected to hamper the growth of the glass vape cartridge market. Higher usage of vape cartridges for recreational activities can create hurdles in the market.

North America to Lead the Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market

In terms of region, the global glass vape cartridge market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America glass vape cartridge market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the glass vape cartridge market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the glass vape cartridge market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for glass vape cartridge equipment from 2019 to 2027 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Leading manufacturers of glass vape cartridge products have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global glass vape cartridge market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

The Bloom Brand

Honey Vape

Brite Labs

Select Oil

EEL River Organics

Avitas Natural

Airo Vapour

Kingpen

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co.

MyNextVape

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market: Research Scope

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by Type

Disposable

Refillable & Reusable

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by Capacity

0.5 ML

1 ML

Others (3ML, 5ML, etc.)

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by Price

Less than US$ 5

US$ 5 – US$ 10

More than US$ 10

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarket & Supermarket Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores Others (Convenience Stores, etc.)



Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Mechanical

Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Marine & Aviation

Others

Global Glass Vape Cartridge Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

