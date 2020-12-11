MARKET INTRODUCTION

Organic acids such as acetic, formic, propionic, sorbic, hexanoic, caprylic, benzoic, and capric acid are widely used in livestock as antibiotic alternatives for their ability to improve growth performance, improve protein, amino acid, and mineral element digestibility, increase endogenous digestive enzyme secretion and activity, benefit intestinal development, maintain the intestinal micro ecological balance, and improve gut health. Organic acid can’t cross the digestive system’s proximal part without dissociating and losing most of their antibacterial capacity. For this reason, encapsulation (protection) technology was developed to allow organic acid to reach the distal parts of the GIT without being dissociated, being released progressively, therefore maintaining their efficacy and allowing the use of a reduced inclusion rate. The organic acid are coated and protected (microencapsulated) by a matrix of fatty acid. The supplementation of 0.2% encapsulated organic acid to the diet might improve the proliferation of useful microflora (Lactobacillus spp.) and diminish the populace of harmful bacteria (Ecoli, Clostridium perfringens, and Salmonella spp.) in poultry gut contents. Also, the encapsulated products have beneficial effects on growth performance coexisting with jejunal histomorphology and mucosal immunity modulation improvements.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The encapsulated organic acid market is primarily driven by the growing use of encapsulated organic acid in a wide range of applications, increasing focus on producing bio-based organic acid, the increasing use of dietary microencapsulated organic acid, and surging demand from developing economies. Moreover, increasing organic acid production from renewable sources provides significant opportunities in the encapsulated organic acid market. However, the high price of organic acid and fluctuating raw material prices & availability are expected to hinder the encapsulated organic acid market’s growth.

