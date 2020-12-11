Machining Centers Market: Introduction

Machining centers are high precision machine tools manufacturing different machine components required in various application areas such as automotive, construction, agriculture, medical, aerospace, and other industries. Machining centers are the equipment used to manufacture machining metal parts and components. Machining centers are capable of performing drilling, milling, and turning operations in a single machinery unit. The extensive usage of machining centers for various industry verticals such as aerospace, automotive, general engineering, defense, die & mold, electronics, medical, and energy is expected to boost the global machining centers market. Increasing demand for complex components & parts in the industrial sector is set to drive the machining centers market.

Growth of Automotive Sector to Drive the Global Machining Centers Market

Growth of the automotive sector will increase the demand for machining centers worldwide. Machining centers are used for efficient drilling and grinding operations while making engine parts as well as manufacturing of dies for the machine components. The use of machining centers have made tasks simpler and work more efficient. Automation has enhanced the productivity and efficiency of manufacturers. Efficiency, easy processing, and better productivity are the major factors expected to drive the global machining centers market.

Growing Technological Advancements to Create Better Opportunities for the Machining Centers Market Globally

Machining centers reduce manual work and offers better machine components. Machining centers have an automatic tool change function which saves time & effort required for manual tool changeovers. In recent years, advancements in machining centers such as five-axis machining center equipped with rotational & conventional axes has enabled the manufacturing of complex machine parts & components with greater efficiency. Manufacturers are focusing to improve the working functions of machining centers to cater to the rising demand for efficient machining centers. Thus, product innovation is expected to create better opportunities for the global machining centers market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Machining Centers Market

In terms of region, the global machining centers market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The North America machining centers market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America machining centers market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the machining centers market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for machining centers followed by North America from 2019 to 2027 due to higher growth of the automotive and industrial sector.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global machining centers market are:

Okuma America Corporation

Makino

Kent CNC – CNC Division of Kent Industrial USA

MAG IAS GmbH

Amera-Seiki

JIUH-YEH PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

MTAB™ Engineers Private Limited

Maxmill Machinery Co., Ltd.

YEONG CHIN MACHINERY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Torino Macchine Srl

JTEKT Corporation

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Mazak Corporation

Doosan Machine Tools

Komatsu NTC

Ace Micromatic Group

Global Machining Centers Market: Research Scope

Global Machining Centers Market, by Type

Horizontal Machining Center

Vertical Machining Center

Others (Graphite Machining Center, etc.)

Global Machining Centers Market, by Product

3-Axis

4-Axis

5-Axis

Others (6-Axis, 7-Axis, etc.)

Global Machining Centers Market, by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction & Agriculture

Fluid Power

Oil & Energy

Medical

Others (Die & Mold, Electronics, etc.)

