Cranial implants are implants required to protect intracranial structures, to restore the skull contour and to normalize the cerebral hemodynamic after cranial defects. Cranial defects are the results of accidents, injuries, malignancy, and infection. Repairing severe human skull injuries needs customized cranial implants, and current imagining research aims to advance a new approach to produce these implants. Cranioplasty is defined as the repair of a defect or deformity of the cranium.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Stryker Corporation (United States), Anatomics Pty Ltd (Australia), Innovasis (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (United States), evonos GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DePuy Synthes (United States), OsteoMed (United States), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Medtronic (United States) and OssDsign (Sweden).

Cranial Implant Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Neurosurgery Specialty Centers), Material (Polyetheretherketone, Poly(methylmethacrylate) (PMMA), Cortical Bone, Metals, Autopolymerizing Acrylic Resin, Others)

Market Drivers

Increase in Target Population Requiring Cranial Implants

Rising Number of Trauma Cases

Market Trend

Rising Automated Manufacturing Techniques

Growing Adoption of 3D Printing For Cranial Implants

Restraints

High Cost Related to Cranial Implant

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cranial Implant Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

