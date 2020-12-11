According to the Federal Interagency, more than 20 Million individuals in the United States are suffering from neurological disorders. Although, with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Adult EEG Cap industry has suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth in the past four years. EEG (Electroencephalography) Cap is a kind of medical consumables which is used to hold the electrodes in place to the patients head during routine EEG tests. With the help of the grid, the electrodes can be placed on the patient’s head and held in place. Adult EEG cap is used for babies and adults. Factors like the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, brain injury and advancement in the medical industry are driving the Global Adult EEG Cap market. Adult EEG cap is assembled by three parts i.e. Elastic cap, Electrode, and lead wire.

Neuroelectrics (Spain), Brain Products GmBH (Germany), Medical Computer Systems Ltd., AD Instruments (Australia), Compumedics (Australia), Neuroscan (United States), GTEC (United States), ANT Neuro (Germany), Electric Geodesics, Inc. (United States), Mitsar Medical (Germany), BioSemi (United States), Magandmore (Germany), Mind Media (United Kingdom), BIOPAC (United States), TELEMEDX (United States), Infomed (Australia) and Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC (United States).

Market Drivers

High prevalence of neurological conditions

Accurate results provided by Electrodes and analyzer used in EEG

Technological advancement in EEG and medical devices

Market Trend

Development in the medical industry and increased raw material usage to some extent are leading to create a huge market potential for Adult EEG Cap.

Restraints

High Cost of EEG Cap and lack of product availability in various regions may hamper the growth of the market.

Less number of EEG technologist and interpreters of EEG recordings

The Global Adult EEG Cap Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (High Quality Tin Electrode, Ag/AgCl Electrode), Application (Medical, Research), Head Circumference (46-50 cm, 50-54 cm, 54-58 cm, 58-62 cm), Number of Electrodes (10 channels, 20 channels, 32 channels, Other (64 channels, 74 channels, 128 channels etc.)), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Neurological Center, Others), EEG Cap parts (Elastic Cap, Electrode, Lead wire)

Regions Covered in the Adult EEG Cap Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

