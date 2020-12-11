Polybenzoxazine Resins Market: Overview

Polybenzoxazine resins are a class of high-performance phenolic resins which are utilized in the structural and engineering applications because they possess good flame retardance and thermal properties of phenolic resins, including high mechanical properties, such as good sound and noise absorption. Polybenzoxazine resins are synthesized from phenol or substituted phenols, aldehyde, such as formaldehyde, acid aldehyde, or pyromucic aldehyde, and amine groups. They can be synthesized via either solvent or solventless technology. Benzoxazine is an intermediate from the oxygen-containing heterocyclic structures, synthesized from phenols, amines, and paraformaldehyde as raw materials. Its formation requires the ring-opening polymerization under the action of heating and / or catalyst, with no small molecules being released during the polymerization process. This process forms a nitrogen-like and phenolic resin-like network structure of the polymer, namely polybenzoxazine or benzoxazine resin. Additionally, curing of the resins involves ring-opening polymerization without the need for a catalyst or curing agent for production. No by-product is obtained during curing, which leads to the absence of void in the products. Polybenzoxazine is a class of high-performance materials and possess the ability of alloying with other minor components is a crucial property for this novel kind of thermosetting, i.e., the properties of the rendered alloys and blends could be tailor-made to meet the requirements of any application. Polybenzoxazine resin can improve electrical and physical properties of its compound, as an additive to other resins. Moreover, it is effective as the resin of composite materials. Polybenzoxazine resins, when heated, homopolymerize to form a rigid polymer, which can be used for manufacturing products such as high-temperature composites and electronic components.

Polybenzoxazine Resins Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the Polybenzoxazine resins market can be divided into aerospace & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others. Polybenzoxazine resins have long been known for their excellent electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. Polybenzoxazine resins possess low dielectric constant, low hygroscopicity, high heat resistance, dimensional stability of processing, and good flame retardancy; therefore, they have attracted considerable attention in the field of electronic products. Polybenzoxazine have been created as a novel class of phenolic resin, and exhibit significant commercial potential, as they have mechanical and physical properties comparable or even superior to conventional phenolic, epoxy, bismaleimide and polyimide resins. Aerospace & defense is estimated to be a prominent segment of the polybenzoxazine resins market, owing to the growing demand for polybenzoxazine resins for engine parts, interiors, and outer structures of aircraft, missiles, and satellites. The transportation segment follows the aerospace & defense segment in terms of share of the Polybenzoxazine resins market. The penetration of Polybenzoxazine resins is increasing rapidly in the transportation industry. Polybenzoxazine combine excellent stiffness and high-temperature performance with the ability to withstand exposure to moisture, chemicals, and other corrosive materials. They’re ideal for usage in extreme environments and offer low flammability.

Polybenzoxazine Resins Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global Polybenzoxazine resins market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the Polybenzoxazine resins market in 2017. Europe is a key market for Polybenzoxazine resins. Technological advancements in aerospace and the military industry in Europe offers significant opportunity to the Polybenzoxazine resins market. Asia Pacific is also a notable market for Polybenzoxazine resins due to the expansion of the electronic industry in the region.

Polybenzoxazine Resins Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the polybenzoxazine resins market include Kaneka Aerospace and SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION.

