Boron is the chemical element in group 13 of the periodic table with atomic number 5 and symbol B. Boron has numerous applications, and the most dem and ing application is that of glass and is used in glass as an insulator. Boron-based insulation glass acquires a large hold in the consumption of boron. Boron is also used as a supplement in medicines and people also consider applying boric acid that would serve as an astringent. During wars, boron was used as a food preservative too. The deficiency of boron can lead to severe health problems such as hyperthyroidism, arthritis, neural malfunction, and many more.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3M Technical Ceramics,Borax Argentina S.A.,Boron Molecular,Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group Co. Ltd.,Eti Maden,Manufacturas Los and es,Minera Santa Rita,Quiborax,Rio Tinto,Searles Valley Minerals

What is the Dynamics of Boron Market?

The boron market is projected to grow in the forecast period due to the rising dem and for the application of boron in the glass industry. The swelling use of boron in the construction and ceramic industry has boosted the growth of the boron market. However, the low presence of boron, restrict the growth of the boron market. On the other h and , technological advances to improve the properties and quality of product is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the boron market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Boron Market?

The “Global Boron Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of boron market with detailed market segmentation by source, applications, and geography. The global boron market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading boron market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Boron Market Segmentation?

The global boron market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Based on source, the market is segmented as salt lake source, mine source, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as glass, ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Boron Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global boron market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The boron market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

