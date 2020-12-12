Dental Equipment & Consumables Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures and increasing frequency of medical tourism is anticipated to drive dental equipment and consumables market growth over the forthcoming timeframe. Rising occurrence of several oral health issues and dental disorders is expected to drive dental equipment & consumables adoption across developed as well as developing countries.

According to a new research report by GMI Inc., the dental equipment and consumables market size is set to surpass a valuation of $35 billion by the end of 2026.

Below is a brief overview of prominent trends that are anticipated impel expansion of the dental equipment and consumables market in coming years:

Rising geriatric population:

Increasing geriatric population has spurred a significant rise in the number of oral and dental disorders, which is slated to boost the demand for dental equipment and consumables over the projected timeframe. Based upon 2017 World Population Ageing data, the demographic of geriatric population was approximately 382 million globally. This number is further expected to double, reaching approximately 2.1 billion by the year 2050.

The elderly population is extremely prone to oral and dental disorders owing to vitamin deficiency, which would ultimately impel the overall dental equipment and consumables demand. Moreover, dental complications are some of the most commonplace wellbeing issues that are experienced by the elderly. These aforementioned factors are thereby projected to drive industry growth over the coming years.

Technological advancements across the CAD/CAM industry:

Technological advancements throughout the CAD/CAM industry is also projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion over the analysis timeframe. CAD/CAM technologies are utilized for creating crowns, bridges, dentures as well as fabricated abutments that are used in different dental restoration procedures.

Digital impressions, virtual articulators, as well as digital models are among the several advantages these technologies have to offer. Additionally, they also offer improved patient comfort with a treatment time that is considerably lower as well as are effective for delivering better patient care, driving the adoption of dental equipment.

Increasing demand of consumables:

Dental consumables comprise of dental prosthetics, dental anesthetics, dental syringes, as well as endodontics among others. Over the projected timeframe, the consumables segment is slated to witness approximately 5% CAGR. Increasing frequency of dental procedures is expected to stimulate overall industry progression coupled with growing use of different dental prosthetics. Consumables are readily available and affordable, which further boosts segmental demand.

Dental consumables are dental products which are utilized for treating dental impairments, tooth restoration as well as treatment that are connected to gingival tissues. Increasing advances as well as growing awareness pertaining to dental and oral treatment would further drive industry demand during the forecast time period.

Growing adoption of dental procedures across North America:

Strong presence of a number of prominent market players across North America coupled with increasing expenditure on dental care is slated to fosters business expansion in the region. The dental equipment & consumables market in U.S. is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR of over 4% during the forecast timeframe.

Rising population of patients suffering from dental disorders coupled with rising spending on cosmetic dental surgeries is expected to foster industry growth in the country.

All in all, attributing to technological advancements, increasing geriatric demographic, and growing demand for consumables, the overall dental equipment and consumables market is slated to register a lucrative growth trend over the forecast timeframe.

