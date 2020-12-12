CRT Devices Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market is expected to depict a major rise in its growth graph owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders. The increasing number of cases of cardiovascular diseases like arrhythmias and heart failure is likely to boost the market growth.

As per WHO, nearly 17.9 million people died in 2016 owing to cardiovascular diseases. Excessive intake of alcohol, physical inactivity, and tobacco smoking are some of the factors which tend to the risk of cardiovascular disease. The expanding patient pool is further likely to increase the demand for CRT devices, thereby driving the market expansion in the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4589

The technological advancements in CRT devices will encourage the demand for these devices, thereby leading to market expansion. Various research & development initiatives have led to the occurrence of increasingly advanced resynchronization therapy devices, which have prolonged the scope of CRT devices. The advancements which have enhanced the product demand include less invasive installation, quadripolar leads, and longer battery life.

Considering these trends GMI, estimates that, the cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market size may exceed $3.0 billion by 2026.

Moreover, CRT devices also provide wireless remote monitoring of the device. The above-mentioned factors have therefore led to the adoption of technology thereby fueling the market expansion.

Key players operating in the CRT devices market include Microport Scientific, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott among others.

Mentioned below are four key trends that are likely to influence CRT devices market expansion majorly over the coming years.

Growing use of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-defibrillator (CRT-D) products

With respect to product, the market is classified into cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator devices and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemaker. Among these, the cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator devices held a market share of approximately 81% in 2019 and will continue to show appreciative growth in the coming years. A CRT-D is basically an implantable defibrillator which is used to stop sudden cardiac death. It works as both a defibrillator and a pacemaker.

Furthermore, the potential to stop cardiac death and correct arrythmias will encourage the demand for these devices. The rising number of geriatric populations which is susceptible to cardiac disease will further drive the expansion of product segment during the estimated time frame.

These devices are further categorized as conventional CRT-D and MRI-compatible CRT-D devices. Among these, the MRI compatible segment will show a CAGR of over 9.5% during the projected time period.

Growing incidence of chronic heart disorders among the geriatric population

With respect to age, the market is segmented into above 85 years, 65-84 years, 45-64 years, and below 44 years. Among these, the 65-84 years age segment registered a market value of approximately $1.2 billion in 2019. The segment is likely to observe robust growth owing to people prone to chronic heart disorders and increasing geriatric population. Besides, a growing importance on better quality of life for seniors will encourage the segmental growth.

Expanding application scope of CRT

Based on end-use segment, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and cardiac care centers. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers held about 39% market share back in 2019 and will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

Factors like lower cost of surgeries and decrease in hospital stays will boost the demand for CRT devices from ambulatory surgical centers. The increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers will further push the segment growth.

Increasing geriatric population across APAC

The cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market in APAC region held a value of nearly $135 million in 2019. The regional market is poised to showcase strong growth in the coming years due to the rise in the number of geriatric populations in the region.

Moreover, there is rising incidence of cardiac diseases because of increased consumption of junk food as well as sedentary lifestyle. The above determinants are likely to boost the regional growth.

South Korea will dominate the APAC CRT devices market with a CAGR of around 9% over the projected time period. As pe the census of 2017, the elderly population registered for approximately 14% of the population in South Korea. The increasing geriatric population will further promote the expansion of regional market over the forthcoming timeframe. Additionally, exponential adoption of technology will drive the expansion of industry in the forecast timeframe.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-crt-devices-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. CRT-Pacemakers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.2.3. MRI Compatible CRT-P Devices

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.2.4. Conventional CRT-P Devices

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. CRT-Defibrillators

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3.3. MRI Compatible CRT-D Devices

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3.4. Conventional CRT-D Devices

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market, By Age

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Below 44 years

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. 45-64 years

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. 65-84 years

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.5. Above 85 years

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 6. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

6.3. Cardiac Care Centers

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

6.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)