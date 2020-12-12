Healthcare Gamification Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Healthcare gamification market outlook will be significantly impacted owing to rigorous developments in mobile technologies. These advancements will offer various healthcare services with the help of mobile healthcare applications and smartphones for effective preventive care and are likely to be a high impact rendering factor for industrial growth.

Consistent deployment of gamification towards HIV awareness in South Africa will stir the adoption of the product in the region. As per reports, global healthcare gamification market size is expected to reach more than USD 40 billion in terms of annual remuneration by 2024.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2124

Providers of healthcare gamification systems are keen on undertaking new product launches, planned investments, and technological developments to extend their product portfolio and market position. For instance, MyFiziq, a software firm, collaborated with Bearn, a namesake app, during August 2020 to unveil a fitness app on Google and Apple app stores. The gamification app is estimated to reach out to over 25 million people.

Few other solution providers include Ayogo Health, Akili Interactive labs, EveryMove, Fitbit, Bunchball, JawBone, Mango Health, Microsoft, Hubbub Health, and Nike, among others.

Increased demand for mobile applications

There is an increasing consumption of smartphones, growth in health consumerism, shifting preferences for outcomes-based medicines and business-to-consumer models. Higher adoption among the millennial generation is also an aspect accelerating the deployment of gamification programs in healthcare in the coming years during and post the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing usage of social media to create high acceptance rates for health gamification owing to rising need for social connectivity will augment the demand for the product. Additionally, a hike can be witnessed in indispensable technologies through utilization of mobile devices by patients, physicians, and insurers to share, access, and receive information.

Higher adoption to meet fitness requirements

Casual games in the healthcare gamification industry recorded a major revenue share in the past few years owing to the growing use of gaming in mental health and therapies, to render support to patients affected by trauma and depression. Based on applications, the prevention segment is projected to strike a significant growth rate through 2024.

This elevation can be attributed to the increasing trend of individuals to contest against each other in fitness regimes, leading to development of numerous games. Also, a burgeoning deployment of gamified models across firms for walking competitions along with the provision of wrist-worn activity trackers to employees will result in increased consumption across the enterprise-based market segment.

Diverse uses across regional markets

The dominance of healthcare gamification industry in the United States can be associated with rising encouragement in patients to track and record the existing indications to assist in personalized treatments and continuous monitoring. Besides, an inclination towards preventive care to avert high healthcare costs will add impetus to the regional industry.

Germany healthcare gamification market brought in major regional revenue shares during the last few years owing to a positive influence on people to engage and access games that are reasonable to motivate and common to all individuals. In China, a flourishing emphasis on chronic disease and health management as well as Government initiatives to deploy technologies in minimizing the burden on healthcare systems will boost the prospects for healthcare gamification techniques in the country.

However, a lack of knowledge of gamification features and behavioral psychologies of patients, along with problems associated with long term user engagement can negatively impact the industry trends.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/healthcare-gamification-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Healthcare Gamification Market, By Game type

4.1. Healthcare gamification market share by game type, 2016 & 2024 (USD Billion)

4.2. Casual games

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

4.3. Serious games

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

4.4. Exercise games

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Healthcare Gamification Market, By Application

5.1. Healthcare gamification market share by application, 2016 & 2024 (USD Billion)

5.2. Prevention

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

5.3. Therapeutic

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

5.4. Education

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)