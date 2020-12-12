Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Expanding geriatric population along with the rise in number of obstructive pulmonary diseases and respiratory disorders will drive the demand for homecare oxygen concentrators. Sedentary lifestyle and unhealth eating habits are the key factors responsible for rise in respiratory problems in the modern era. Deteriorating air quality is also leading to various breathing problems. Moreover, increased consumption of tobacco products has aggravated the occurrence of diseases in developing nations.

Several manufacturers in the homecare oxygen concentrators are focusing on innovating oxygenating machines. For instance, ResMed announced the availability of a portable oxygen concentrator named Mobi across the U.S. in 2018.

Rise in number of innovations to cater to an expanding COPD patient base may stimulate homecare oxygen concentrator adoption trends over the coming years. In 2019, homecare oxygen concentrators market size exceeded USD 1 billion in annual valuation.

Increasing prevalence of COPD

Over the past few years, a significant increase has been witnessed in number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases in developing countries. Patients with COPD require continuous therapy, which will increase the adoption of homecare oxygen concentrators in these countries.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S., people aged above 65 years are comparatively more prone to COPD. Rise in ageing elderly population base in developing countries will create a substantial demand for homecare oxygen concentrators in the coming years high, as in most of the cases it remains undiagnosed.

Cigarette consumption in millennials

Tobacco inhalation is a major factor responsible for rise in respiratory disease incidences. Millennials across the globe are developing cigarette smoking habit at an extreme level. Eventually, it will further escalate COPD disease number, which will create robust demand for oxygen concentrators to help with the treatments.

Initiatives by regional governments

Various government organizations are taking positive initiatives to spread awareness regarding respiratory issues. For instance, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in the U.S. had launched chronic obstructive pulmonary disease LMBB (Learn More Breath Better) Campaign that educates and creates awareness among people regarding the deadly disease.

Moreover, increasing government funding in healthcare sector in a bid to provide better access to treatment and facilities will further offer growth avenues for homecare oxygen concentrators industry.

Escalating demand for liquid oxygen

Liquid oxygen is experiencing high demand as it is light in weight as compared to gas cylinders and has greater capacity to carry oxygen. In 2019, liquid oxygen market share accounted for USD 98 million in terms of revenue.

Liquid oxygen systems consume less electricity, which substantially minimizes treatment cost. This treatment product is gaining widespread acceptance due to increased consumer inclination and the affordability factor.

Rising disposable income in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific region is offering growth opportunities for homecare oxygen concentrators businesses due to increasing per capita income and growing purchasing capacity of the masses across the nation. People are able to spend more on healthcare services, with the help of favorable health insurance policies in place to support them.

Moreover, large geriatric pool across the country may also boost product adoption. APAC homecare oxygen concentrators market size is forecast to register a CAGR of 10.2% CAGR over 2020-2026.

