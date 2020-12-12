Electronic Skin Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Electronic skin market has recorded consistent growth over the past few years, with a rise in therapeutic and diagnostic applications accompanying the increase in cardiac and diabetes cases worldwide. The product has been beneficial owing a number of features like stretching abilities, self-power abilities as well as self-healing properties.

Key industry players manufacturing and distributing electronic skin products include Xenoma Inc., iRhythm, Dexcom, MC10 and VivaLnK, among many others. Companies often indulge in mergers and acquisitions that help introduce new technologies and expansion of product portfolio.

There has been a major support from governments across different countries for the technological evolution in healthcare sector. For instance, the government of Sweden supports research of the upcoming technologies that also include electronic skin, with the help of the National Board for Technological Development. Electronic skin market share has been anticipated to surpass about USD 16 billion globally by 2026.

1) Increasing demand for electro-active polymers

Electronic skin uses different types of components to run such as photovoltaics system, electro-active polymers, stretchable circuits and stretchable conductors. Electro-active polymers provide a number of benefits as compared to the traditional electronic wearable devices. The advantages associated with the product include ultralow power consumption, stretchable polymer, 10 times extra battery life and noiseless operation.

The stretchable polymer is capable of withstanding nearly 20% of the working strain for all the actuators. Such advantages will lead the electro-active polymers segment to witness a CAGR of nearly 14.6% between 2019 to 2026.

2) Higher prevalence of chronic diseases

Electronic skin has two kind of products, electronic patches and electronic skin suit used by the patients. With a major rise in the cases of diseases like diabetes, smoking cessation, cardiovascular, pregnancy-associated issues and fever, among various others, there has been an increasing need for monitoring such diseases. Electronic skin patches have been a common product used during the monitoring of patients with diseases mentioned above.

It monitors the real-time status of the patient’s health and further sends the data to healthcare professionals. This is extremely helpful for an individual in maintaining their health safety according to the doctor’s advice. Electronic patches industry share has been anticipated to grow at a rate of 14.8% through 2026.

3) Expanding cosmetics industry worldwide

The electronic skin is used across drug delivery systems, health monitoring systems and in cosmetics applications. Cosmetics industry has experienced a high demand for electronic skin as the launch of microcurrent face masks, which is technologically advanced and has completely revolutionized the industry scope.

Microcurrent facemasks deliver the right and essential skincare ingredients to the different layers of the skin. For example, the microcurrent facemask launched by DSA Aesthetics has integrated a transdermal drug delivery system that could accelerate the action time when needed. The cosmetics application segment in electronic skin market shall grow at a rate of 14.9% over the projected time period.

