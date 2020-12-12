Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, as well as non-invasive surgery, will fuel ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVD) market size in the near future. Newer innovations in the industry have come up with ophthalmic viscosurgical devices that exhibit visco-adaptive features in order to avoid capsular breaks as well as provide total endothelial protection. This has made the cataract and the refractive procedures safe and easy.

The Lancet Global Health Journal reported that about 8.8 million Indians were testified to be blind in the year 2015 while over 47.7 million people had been suffering from vision impairment ranging from moderate to severe. This number indicates the significant potential for OVD adoption in developing countries.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1134

Various industry players have been involved in the production and supply of these devices, including Bausch & Lomb, Precision Lens and Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, and Alcon. These companies have adopted several inorganic growth strategies to be able to maximize their opportunities as well as maintain their position in the industry. Global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market size will be surpassing about USD 1 billion in value by 2026.

1) Increasing number of patients with AMD

The elderly population witnessing substantial occurrence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) as well as glaucoma. This has resulted in an escalating adoption of cataract surgeries in developed as well as emerging economies, majorly contributing towards OVD demand.

For example, as per the National Eye Institute, it is estimated that people suffering from age-related macular degeneration will be doubling from about 2.07 million to 5.44 million by the year 2050. Patients across the world have increasingly been preferring minimal or non-invasive treatments, that include LASIK surgeries, bolstering ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry trends in the near future.

2) Growing number of patients with diabetes

There has been a growing prevalence of patients suffering from diabetes as well as other ophthalmic diseases that has triggered the demand for OVDs. People with diabetes have been said to suffer higher risks for different types of ocular diseases.

Moreover, there have been increasing cases of patients with myopia that require surgeries using ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. As these and other similar disorders have been on a rise from the past few years, it has encouraged the production of technologically advanced devices.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), nearly 1 in every 3 diabetic patients who are of the aged 40 and above and have also been showing signs of diabetic retinopathy.

3) Reimbursements for the surgeries in hospitals

The availability of a fully developed healthcare infrastructure as well as the use of advanced technological devices across various hospital facilities has helped boost the deployment of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. The governments have taken a number of initiatives across both developed and developing countries in the world to reduce the cost of ophthalmic surgeries that are to be performed in the hospitals.

This has been accompanied by the favorable reimbursement policies provided by the hospitals and other healthcare payers, attracting major attention from patients. The hospital segment from ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market size had captured about 44% of the revenue share in the year 2019 and is expected to continue with consistent growth in the coming years.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/ophthalmic-viscosurgical-devices-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Dispersive

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Cohesive

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Combined

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Cataract surgery

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Vitreoretinal surgery

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Canaloplasty

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Refractive surgery

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Keratoplasty

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)