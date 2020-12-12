Long Term Care Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Continuous rise in geriatric population worldwide will foster long term care market trends over the next decade. Long term care services include those designed to cater to the care of an individual during a short and long period of time across various locations or communities.

There has been an increase in the awareness concerning long term care insurance, along with advancing technologies like the motion sensors which can be deployed for different purposes in long term care. Major industry players such as Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, EXTENDICARE, Senior Care Centers and Sunrise Senior Living are constantly involved in inorganic growth strategies that will help expand the their portfolio and provide far-reached services.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3895

According to reports, long term care market size is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1,500 billion globally by the year 2026. Some of the factors anticipated to fuel the industry outlook are discussed below.

1) Prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population

Growing incidences of chronic diseases has changed the healthcare business landscape over the years. There has been an increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s along with other dementias among the elderly population. Dementia is capable of affecting the older people significantly and has been said to be the strongest cause of disabilities among that section of the population across the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million older population had been suffering from dementia and more than 10 million new cases had been reported annually. This has resulted in a substantial increase in the demand for special dementia care centers to be able to efficiently treat and manage a patient’s health, influencing long term care demand.

2) Provision of long-term care insurance plans

Care centers have begun providing insurance plans which are essentially offering a coverage for providing nursing care, adult daycare for all the people above the age of 65 as well as home health care. Patients who suffer from chronic or disabling conditions tend to need consistent supervision along with medical care.

The insurance policies provide maximum choices and flexibility compared to the other public assistance programs that shall boost the growth of the industry. Long term care has always been expensive, that has led people to opt for various other insurance plans.

For example, the nursing care facilities tend to charge about USD 150 to 300 every day with the total amount coming up to USD 80,000 every year or even more. The long term care insurance has been advantageous for every individual who can rely on family members or even children, leading to a major contribution towards the long term care market size expansion.

3) Increasing lifespan of female population

Chronic or disability diseases are common among the female geriatric population. The lifespan of a female is said to be nearly 5 years more than males, which increases the need for long term care demand from this segment.

As per the American Association for Long Term Care Insurance, the average lifespan of women sits at 81 while the average for men is 76 years. Women are more susceptible to suffer from chronic diseases like arthritis and Alzheimer’s than men, creating positive growth prospects for long term care providers. The female segment had accounted for about USD 550 billion in value in 2019.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/long-term-care-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Long Term Care Market, By Service Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Home healthcare services

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Facility based care services

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Community-based services

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Adult day care centers

4.4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Continuing care retirement communities (CCRC)

4.4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Others

4.4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Long Term Care Market, By Age Group

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. 65 to 74

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. 75 to 84

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. 85 and older

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)